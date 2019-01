Jae Jae the Sumatran tiger stands near a sign during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Zookeepers have begun the task of counting up how many animals live at London Zoo.

The yearly stocktaking duty sees staff at ZSL London work through all the herds and packs and flocks from tigers to penguins to jellyfish. (AP)

See more images here:

A zookeeper poses for the media with two Bactrian camels during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A zookeeper poses for the media with black-capped squirrel monkeys during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A zookeeper poses for the media with pygmy goats during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A zookeeper poses for the media with a pygmy goat during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A zookeeper poses for the media with black-capped squirrel monkeys during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Jae Jae, right, and Melati the Sumatran tigers walk near a sign during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)