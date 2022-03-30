In photos: Mariupol devastated after weeks of Russian bombardment

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Fresh images of Mariupol underscore the devastation in the strategically important port city in southeastern Ukraine after weeks of Russian military bombardment.

The big picture: Officials say thousands of people remain trapped in the besieged city, with food, water and medicine in short supply. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said "some of the most egregious accounts of what could constitute war crimes" by Putin's forces "have emanated from Mariupol."

The scene on a Mariupol street under the con-trol of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A large crowd of people waiting for food and supplies outside a Mariupol grocery store on March 29. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

A school damaged by shelling in Mariupol on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Downtown Mariupol showing extensive damage at and near the Mariupol Theater on March 29. The Russian word for "children" can still be seen outside the theater. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

A woman cooks a meal near a Mariupol apartment damaged by shelling on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mariupol apartment buildings and homes destroyed by shelling on March 29. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

Mariupol residents surrounded by rubble from the Russian military bombardment on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mariupol apartment buildings on March 29 that were destroyed by Russian shelling. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more images.

