Photos: Maui devastated by deadly wildfire

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running in Major League Soccer and he's boosting Apple's bottom line in the process. Subscriptions to Apple TV's MLS Season Pass have more than doubled since the superstar's move to Inter Miami in July.
A social media-wide conversation has been sparked about who truly owns DIY ideas, and what constitutes "stealing" in the influencer world. The post What’s with all the DIY drama in the maximalist TikTok world? appeared first on In The Know.
Welcome to Elon Musk’s Twitter (now X), where the rules are made up and the check marks don’t matter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO first announced his bid to buy Twitter in April 2022, zealously driven to rid the platform of spam bots and protect free speech. “This is just my strong, intuitive sense that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization,” Musk said at a TED conference on the day he made his offer.