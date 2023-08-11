Photos: Maui devastated by deadly wildfire

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial image Thursday of destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

Paradise lost.

The death toll is now at 55 from the wildfires on Maui.

The wildfires are Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami.

Burned-out cars and trees sit beneath a blue sky after a wildfire raged through.
Burned-out cars sit after a wildfire raged through Lahaina, Hawaii. (Tiffany Kidder Winn)
Maui police officers help pack truckloads of food and supplies.
Maui police officers on Thursday help pack truckloads of food and supplies collected by Level Up Fitness. Frustrated with the apparently slow response from local government, residents in surrounding communities are collecting donated items and arranging to deliver them to the devastated neighborhoods in Lahaina. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
A family camps with blankets in a parking lot.
The Lopes/Vasquez family camp in a parking lot Thursday as they and many other evacuees wait to be allowed back to their home near Lahaina in Maui. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
An aerial image shows destroyed cars in the aftermath of wildfires.
An aerial image on Thursday shows destroyed cars in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. (Patrick Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

