Photos: Maui devastated by deadly wildfire

An aerial image Thursday of destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

Paradise lost.

The death toll is now at 55 from the wildfires on Maui.

The wildfires are Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami.

Burned-out cars sit after a wildfire raged through Lahaina, Hawaii. (Tiffany Kidder Winn)

Maui police officers on Thursday help pack truckloads of food and supplies collected by Level Up Fitness. Frustrated with the apparently slow response from local government, residents in surrounding communities are collecting donated items and arranging to deliver them to the devastated neighborhoods in Lahaina. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Lopes/Vasquez family camp in a parking lot Thursday as they and many other evacuees wait to be allowed back to their home near Lahaina in Maui. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

An aerial image on Thursday shows destroyed cars in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. (Patrick Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

