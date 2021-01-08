Photos of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton before they were royals show how drastically their lives have changed

Talia Lakritz
kate meghan before royal life
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle before they were royalty. Sang Tan/AP, Vimeo

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were regular people before they married into the royal family.

  • Middleton graduated from St. Andrews with a degree in art history, and now she has an official portrait at the National Portrait Gallery.

  • Markle held a number of odd jobs before getting her big break on the TV show "Suits," but as a royal, she got a staff of her own.

  • A year after announcing that she and Prince Harry intended to step back as senior members of the royal family, they are still very much in the public eye.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were both regular people before they married into the royal family. After becoming duchesses, their lives look very different. They've followed royal protocol (most of the time), have access to enormous wealth and privilege, and live under constant scrutiny.

After announcing that she and Prince Harry were stepping back as senior royals, Markle might have expected life to return to her pre-duchess days - but a year later, the couple is still very much in the public eye.

Here are photos that show Markle and Middleton's before-and-after transformations from commoner to royal.

Kate Middleton graduated from the University of St. Andrews with a degree in art history.

kate middleton graduation
At her graduation in 2005. Michael Dunlea/Daily Mail/NPA pool/AP

Prince William studied geography and graduated at the same ceremony.

She's part of that history now with her own portrait at the National Portrait Gallery.

kate middleton
Kate Middleton's portrait. Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The director of the National Portrait Gallery showed Middleton her portrait at the National Portrait Gallery.

She drove herself to her 25th birthday party.

kate middleton driving
In the driver's seat. AP

Middleton was photographed pulling out of her driveway in 2007.

Now she's chauffeured everywhere she goes.

kate middleton car
Exiting a car in style. KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Middleton gets driven to royal engagements.

As a commoner, she carried her own bags.

kate middleton bags
Bags in tow. Sang Tan/AP

Middleton was photographed walking home in London in 2007.

Her assistant and stylist handle that now.

royal assistants
Her squad. Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images

Her assistant, private secretary Sophie Agnew, and her stylist, Natasha Archer, carry luggage for her.

She used to attend red carpet parties as a guest.

kate middleton wimbledon 2006
At a WTA Tour Players Party. AI Project/Reuters

She attended the WTA Tour Players Party in 2006.

Now, she's the guest of honor at charity galas.

kate middleton charity
Speaking at a royal engagement. John Phillips - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Middleton spoke at the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum in 2017.

Middleton used to wear cowboy hats.

kate middleton cowboy hat
It was a look. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

She chose a brown cowboy hat with braid detail to wear to the Gatcombe Park Festival of British Eventing in 2005.

They've since been replaced with fascinators.

kate middleton
Wearing a fascinator. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She's undergone a hat style evolution.

She wore button-down shirts and blazers before joining the royal family.

kate middleton before royal life
A classic look. Getty Images

Middleton wore a blue striped button-down with an olive green coat the Annual National Hunt Festival held at Cheltenham Racecourse in 2007.

She still wears a slightly more regal version of the same look.

kate middleton blazer
Visiting New Zealand. Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

At a wine tasting during a visit to New Zealand in 2014, she wore a blue checkered shirt with a crisp navy blazer.

She was a fan of wearing bold animal prints when going out and about.

kate middleton before royal life
At the circus. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Back when she could attend events like a circus show at the O2 Arena in 2008, she could wear funkier clothes.

She can get away with more muted versions.

kate middleton maternity dress
Not as bold. Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images

She wore a less shiny animal print dress to visit Resort Studios in Cliftonville in 2015.

Meghan Markle held a number of odd jobs before getting her big break on the TV show "Suits."

Markle Deal or No Deal
Markle on "Deal or No Deal." YouTube/Weekly Tea

She was a briefcase model on "Deal or No Deal," a freelance calligrapher, a restaurant hostess, and more.

After becoming a royal, butlers and staff did jobs for her, and the fact that she closed her own car door made headlines.

meghan markle car door
Meghan Markle exits her car in 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Markle was spotted several times closing her own car door instead of having a member of her staff do it for her. It's not a breach of royal protocol — Kate Middleton has also shut her own car door on occasion — but the move was widely scrutinized nonetheless.

She used to go shopping for knick knacks.

meghan markle before royal life
Shopping in LA. Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Benefit Cosmetics

Markle attended the Some Kind-a Gorgeous Style and Beauty Lounge at the Chateau Marmont in 2010.

Now her face is on them.

meghan markle merch mug
Royal wedding souvenirs. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Merchandise and souvenirs featuring images of the happy couple were sold before the royal wedding.

Before royal life, she could sip a cocktail without thinking twice.

meghan markle drink
Markle sipping a cocktail. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for DirecTV

Markle attended the DirecTV Beach Bowl 2014 at the Gansevoort Hotel in New York City in 2014, and sampled a pink cocktail.

But her royal life involved lots of formal toasts with dignitaries.

meghan markle prince harry toast
A toast. Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

No pink cocktails to be found at a reception at the residence of the British Ambassador to Ireland during her visit to Ireland.

Markle gave enthusiastic hugs as a commoner.

meghan markle sports
She's a hugger. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV

Meghan Markle participated in the DirecTV Beach Bowl at Pier 40 in New York City in 2014 and hugged her teammates.

Hugging a royal isn't considered appropriate according to royal protocol, so handshakes it is.

meghan markle handshake
Meghan Markle greets her admirers. Jeremy Selwyn/WPA Pool/Getty Images

She shook hands on a walkabout at Cardiff Castle in Wales.

Markle used to be able to cross her legs like anyone else.

meghan markle crossing legs
With Petra Nemcova. Amy Sussman/Invision/AP

Markle attended Fashion Week in 2013 and sat next to Petra Nemcova.

As the Duchess of Sussex, she was expected to sit with a "duchess slant."

meghan markle duchess slant
Markle with Queen Elizabeth. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Coined by Beaumont Etiquette, the term "duchess slant" refers to the way Kate Middleton sits, keeping her ankles and knees together while slanting her legs to either side. It's a move Markle has adopted, as well.

She once gave out autographs as an actress.

meghan markle autograph
Signing her name. Mike McGregor/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

She signed her name on a board at a charity event in 2013.

As a duchess, autographs are against royal protocol - but she's been known to bend the rules.

meghan markle signs autograph
She's paving her own way. Getty Images

Royals aren't allowed to sign autographs for security reasons to prevent their signatures from being forged. That didn't stop Markle from signing 10-year-old Caitlin Clarke's autograph book with a heart and smiley face.

Markle used to be able to wear whatever shade of nail polish happened to match her outfit.

meghan markle nail polish
Markle's nail polish before royal life. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for WGC

At an InStyle party in Toronto, she wore grey nail polish to match her dress.

The Queen reportedly only allows neutral nail colors.

meghan markle nail polish
Markle's nails post-wedding. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royals are expected to adhere to an unspoken rule of wearing only neutral nail colors.

Markle was an actress starring on "Suits."

meghan markle suits
Meghan Markle and Patrick j. Adams on "Suits." USA Network

She played the character Rachel Zane.

But being the Duchess of Sussex became a full-time job until she and Prince Harry gave up their royal roles.

meghan markle kate middleton royal family
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple now lives in Santa Barbara, California, and are working on a slew of projects including a podcast and a production company in partnership with Netflix.

