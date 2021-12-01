Photos of Memphis rapper Young Dolph's funeral service released by funeral home

Memphis rapper Young Dolph's memorial services were held Tuesday in a private funeral ceremony.

The funeral service at First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue for the rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., came nearly two weeks after he was shot and killed Nov. 17 at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

N.J. Ford’s & Sons Funeral Home provided the 36-year-old's funeral service and shared some moments of the memorial in a Facebook post.

"We’re truly honored to be chosen to provide the professional services to the Thornton and P. R. E. family and we pray that our services exceeded each of your expectations," the funeral home's post read. "Our prayers are continuously extended to each of you."

The investigation into the shooting that killed Thornton is ongoing and Memphis Police Departments asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

