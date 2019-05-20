Photos of the Mercedes-Benz Experimental Safety Vehicle

We couldn't have written a more compelling introduction to the Mercedes-Benz ESF 2019 safety vehicle than its maker, so why try? According to Mercedes, "The Experimental Safety Vehicle (ESF) 2019 incorporates more than one dozen trailblazing safety innovations in tangible form." Tangible the ESF is-it's pretty much a GLE-class SUV festooned with futuristic, Tomorrowland safety gear to show the world where automotive safety could be in the years to come.