Photos: Miami condo tower collapses; almost 100 people missing
Robert St. John
·2 min read
A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing at least one person while trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower and continued to look for more.
Nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for at midday, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply. But officials did not know how many were in the tower when it fell around 1:30 a.m.
“The building is literally pancaked,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. “That is heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean to me that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive.”
Surfside, a town of about 5,700, lies north of Miami Beach, across Biscayne Bay from Miami’s northern suburbs.
At a press conference on Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Ray Jadallah gave an update on an apartment complex that collapsed overnight. Surveillance footage showed the moment when the apartment toppled.
A soccer game may have saved Patricia Avilez's life. When the brother-in-law isn't there, Avilez routinely stops by to pick up the mail and make sure everything in the condo is in order. “I was looking at the soccer game and I changed my mind and I stayed home.”
