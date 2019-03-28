PHOTOS: MLB Opening Day 2019

MLB Opening Day 2019 has arrived.

All 30 teams will be in action on Thursday’s MLB schedule, with games spread out across the day. Although Opening Day was technically March 20 when the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics played a two-game series in Japan, Thursday is officially known as baseball’s Opening Day.

All of the stars will be back in action, like Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Christian Yelich and Bryce Harper, new to the Phillies. Top prospects Fernando Tatís Jr., Eloy Jiménez and Pete Alonso are expected to make their MLB debuts.

It is a monumental day for baseball, but this is your annual reminder not to overreact. Most teams still have 161 games to play after this one, but Thursday should offer a glimpse of what is to come this baseball season. (AP)

