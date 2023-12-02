Photos: North Carolina defeats Florida State in conference opener

Amazon announced a deal with SpaceX for three Falcon 9 launches in 2025 that will carry some of its Project Kuiper satellites to orbit. SpaceX is Amazon's top competitor in the satellite internet space, and a rival of Blue Origin — founder Jeff Bezos' aerospace company.
Hi, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that highlights some of the more noteworthy moments in tech over the past few days. A fair amount happened this week, including Amazon's re:Invent conference, a ransomware catastrophe at Fidelity, Sam Altman officially returning to OpenAI, Neuralink raising money, and SpaceX acquiring a parachute company. Also, Tesla officially launched the Cybertruck, Black Friday numbers came in, Evernote imposed caps on its free plan, and Teenage Engineering unveiled its latest gadget.
Amazon has revealed the first glimpse into its Fallout series, which comes out next spring. It's set in what was once Los Angeles, 200 years after a nuclear war. The show is based on the best-selling video game series and stars Yellowjackets actor Ella Purnell.
OpenAI notified GPT Builder users on Friday that it's delaying the release of the GPT Store, which is intended to be a marketplace for custom AI bots. The company has been "unexpectedly busy" after its leadership shakeup that played out across the end of November.
The Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team at Meta seeks to further our fundamental understanding in both new and existing domains, covering the full spectrum of topics related to AI, with the mission of advancing the state-of-the-art of AI through open research for the benefit of all. Batra is also an associate professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics?