Photos: North Carolina faces Kentucky in top-twenty battle in Atlanta

Ken Goldberg is a professor and the William S. Floyd Jr. Distinguished Chair in Engineering at UC Berkeley, a co-founder and chief scientist at robotics parcel sorting startup Ambidextrous and a fellow at IEEE. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Large language models like ChatGPT can allow robots and humans to communicate in natural language.
Over the past several years, NVIDIA has established itself a major platform for robotics simulation, prototyping and deployment. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Simulation: Models will be able to accelerate simulation development, bridging the gaps between 3D technical artists and developers, by building scenes, constructing environments and generating assets.