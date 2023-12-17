Photos: North Carolina faces Kentucky in top-twenty battle in Atlanta

North Carolina faces Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta

The North Carolina Tar Heels played the Kentucky Wildcats in a battle of top-twenty teams.

The Tar Heels are lead by R.J. Davis who averages 21 points per game,.

North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram (55) battles with Kentucky’s D.J. Wagner (21) and Adou Thiero (3) for a loose ball in the first half on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis reacts after a technical foul on Paxson Wojcik (8) during the first half against Kentucky on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kentucky’s D.J. Wagner (21) defends North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) in the first half on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

North Carolina’s Cormac Ryan (3) sinks a three point basket in the first half against Kentucky on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Ryan had 12 points in the first half.