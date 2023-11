North Carolina defeated Lehigh in college basketball on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and R. J. Davis lead all scores with 22 points each.

Transfer Harrison Ingram scored 14 points and had seven rebounds in the Tar Heels’ 90-68 victory.

North Carolina’s Jalen Washington (13), Jae’Lyn Withers (24), Harrison Ingram (55) and R.J. Davis (4) celebrate after a basket by reserve player Rob Landry (22) to give the Tar Heels a 90-65 lead in the final minute of play against Lehigh on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s Jae’Lyn Withers (24) puts up a shot against Lehigh’s Bube Momah (23) in the first half on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram (55) puts up a shot against Lehigh’s Bube Momah (23) in the first half on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Ingram scored 14 points in the Tar Heels’ 90-68 victory.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a word with Elliot Cadeau (2) and Jalen Washington (13) before inserting them into the game in the first half against Lehigh on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.