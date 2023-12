The Tar Heels returned to Chapel Hill for their final home game of the year, and their final non-conference opponent, Charleston Southern on Friday, December 29, 2023.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis scored 20 points in the Tar Heels’ 105-60 victory.

Former North Carolina player and radio color commentator Eric Montross was honored prior to the game, following his death earlier this month.

Charleston Southern’s A’lahn Sumler led all scores with 21 points.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) chats with teammate Harrison Ingram (55) during a time out in the first half against Charleston Southern on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s Jae’Lyn Withers (24), James Okonkwo (32) and Zayden High (1) defend Charleston Southern’s A’lahn Sumler (11) in the second half on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s Seth Trimble (7) breaks to the basket on a fast break in the first half against Charleston Southern on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs his team during the first half against Charleston Southern on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Charleston Southern’s R.J. Johnson (22) is trapped by North Carolina’s Jae’Lyn Withers (24) and Cormac Ryan (3) in the first half on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) puts up a shot over Charleston Southern’s R.J. Johnson (22) in the first half on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Tar Heel Sports Network announcer Jones Angell stands next to an empty chair during a tribute Eric Montross prior to the North Carolina vs Charleston Southern game on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Montross who played at North Carolina and was a color commentator, died of cancer on December 17, 2023.

A memorial for former North Carolina player Eric Montross and is set up court side beside radio announcer Jones Angell, prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Charleston Southern on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Montross who died of cancer on December 17, 2023 was the color commentator for the Tar Heel Sports Network.

