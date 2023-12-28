Photos: North Carolina vs. West Virginia in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

North Carolina faces West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The North Carolina Tar Heels played the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

North Carolina looks to end the season on a winning note after closing out the regular season with two consecutive losses.

North Carolina quarterback Conner Harrell (15) looks for running room on a 15-yard carry in the first quarter against West Virginia’s Jared Bartlett (10) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

North Carolina’s Gavin Blackwell (2) picks up 47-yards on a pass completion from quarterback Conner Harrell in the first quarter against West Virginia’s Beanie Bishop Jr. (11) during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

North Carolina’s Gavin Blackwell (2) reacts after picking up a first down on a 47-yards pass completion from quarterback Conner Harrell in the first quarter against West Virginia’s Beanie Bishop Jr. (11) during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown argues with the official after a penalty against the Tar Heels in the first quarter against West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

North Carolina’s Power Echols (23) stops West Virginia’s Jaheim White (22) for no gain in the second quarter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

North Carolina quarterback Conner Harrell (15) looks for running room on a 11-yard carry in the second quarter against West Virginia’s Lee Kpogba (1) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.