Photos from NYC's first significant snow in nearly two years

People walk along a path as snow falls in Central Park on Tuesday. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The streak is over: New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.

According to the National Weather Service, 1.4 inches of snow had fallen in Central Park as of 7 a.m. ET — with 0.4 inches falling before midnight and one inch after.

The last time New York saw measurable snowfall — at least one inch in Central Park — was on Feb. 13, 2022, when 1.6 inches fell.

People play with their dogs in the snow in Central Park on Tuesday. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Snow collects on Citi Bikes on Central Park South in New York City Tuesday. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

According to the weather service, Central Park averages about 24 inches of snow per year, but last year’s mild winter brought just 2.3 inches — the smallest annual total ever.

A person walks along a snow-covered street in Brooklyn Borough early Tuesday. (Angela Weiss/AFP)

A city worker shovels snow from a sidewalk in Manhattan Tuesday 2024. (Charly Triballeau/AFP)

The snow in New York City Tuesday paled in comparison to the nearly three feet that fell in the Buffalo area over the weekend, forcing the National Football League to push Sunday’s wild-card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills back a day.

Snow blankets the stands at Highmark Stadium before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Monday. (Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images)

When the teams did play Monday, Bills fans had to brave subzero wind chills to clear snow from the stadium seats.

A person clears snow from the seats before the Buffalo Bills game in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Monday. (Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images)

A man shovels snow before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Snow shovels are seen inside the stadium before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A worker pauses while removing snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Bills fans sit in snow-filled seats prior to Monday's game. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

A young Bills fan eats popcorn amid snow-covered seats in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)