Photos offer a glimpse at the bloodiest day in Myanmar since protests against the military junta began

Cheryl Teh
·5 min read
myanmar protests
A wounded protester is seen after security forces intervene in protesters during a protest against military coup and detention of elected government members in Mandalay, Myanmar. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Myanmar's military coup had its bloodiest day since armed forces forced out pro-democracy leadership on Feb. 1.

  • Pro-democracy opposition to the coup is fierce and mounting. On Saturday, 114 protesters were killed.

  • The junta's violent crackdown coincided with a military parade to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

  • Protesters are carrying on with the rebellion against military rule, even as the death toll rises.

  • Photos show Myanmar's heartwrenching reality of life under the junta.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Myanmar junta on Saturday continued a brutal crackdown on a nationwide civil disobedience movement in which thousands of people have turned out to protest in the streets.

myanmar protests
Anti-coup protesters light flares as they prepare to defend themselves against security forces in Myanmar. Stringer/Getty images

The junta took power on Feb. 1, ousting the National League for Democracy from power.

In the ensuing weeks, Myanmar's citizens have taken to the streets to protest military rule and push for democratic reforms.

Saturday was Armed Forces Day in Myanmar, a day to commemorate the strength of the country's military, known as the Tatmadaw.

2021 03 27T071620Z_1577538687_RC2JJM9OANQC_RTRMADP_3_MYANMAR POLITICS ARMY ANNIVERSARY.JPG
Military personnel in tanks roll down the street in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, in celebration of Armed Forces Day. Stringer/Reuters

There is speculation that the holiday may have emboldened members of the military.

"Today is a day of shame for the armed forces," Dr. Sasa, the spokesperson for the anti-junta group the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, said, according to The Guardian.

The military junta came to power on February 1, after several political leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi were detained in early morning raids.

March 27 turned out to be one of the deadliest of the coup, as the Tatmadaw employed assault rifles, sub-machine guns, and tear gas against the opposition.

myanmar protests
A wounded man falls to the ground after being injured in a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, against the military coup and detention of elected government members. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

There were 114 deaths reported in one day.

Funerals are no longer off-limits. On Saturday, the military took aim at mourners attending the funeral of a 20-year-old Thae Maung Maung, who was killed during the protests.

Myanmar protester funeral
Mourners hold up their hands in a three-finger salute - taken from "The Hunger Games" series - at the funeral of a protester who was shot and killed in Yangon. REUTERS/Stringer

Anti-coup organizers have taken to using the funerals as a rallying point, with mourners singing pro-democracy songs during ceremonies.

In Yangon, relatives mourn the death of a 13-year-old boy at the hands of the junta.

myanmar funeral
Family members and relatives attend the funeral ceremony of 13-year-old Sai Wai Yan, who was shot dead while playing outside his house in Yangon, Myanmar. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The boy was shot dead by soldiers while playing outside his house.

Outside, protesters hunkered down behind barricades with crude weapons in hand.

myanmar protests
A man holds a torch as he stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar. Stringer/Reuters

Protesters set up barricades to impede the advance of military forces, launching catapults and other improvised weapons from behind the blockades.

In recent weeks, several Chinese textile factories have been set on fire, possibly in a bid by protesters to gain the attention of China.

"The entire protest in Myanmar is led by the people and a big chunk of this group that's leading this protest, the ones who don't want to go back to the past and live under the dictatorial military rule, are the people working in the garment factories," Nick Vyas, an associate professor at the University of Southern California, told Insider's Sarah Al-Arshani.

Medics transport an injured protester to hospital on a stretcher.

myanmar protesters
Medics help transport an injured anti-coup protester on a stretcher at a hospital. Stringer/Getty Images

"It's a massacre, it's not a crackdown anymore," Kyaw Win, director of the UK-based Burma Human Rights Network told the BBC.

As violence raged outside, the family of Kywa Htet Aung, 19, mourned at home.

Myanmar funeral
The body of Kyaw Htet Aung, 19, who was shot and killed in the night by the security forces, lies at his home during his funeral in Dala township on March 27, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Stringer/Getty Images

It is estimated that over 400 people have been killed since the coup began on February 1, including dozens of children.

myanmar
The mother of Aung Zay Min, 20, who was shot and killed in the night by security forces, wails at her son's funeral in Dala township, on March 27, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Stringer/Getty Images

On Saturday alone, Henrietta Fore, head of the UN children's agency UNICEF, told the Associated Press, casualties included two 11-year-olds, three 13-year-olds, three 16-year-olds, and two 17-year-olds.

"In less than two months, at least 35 children have allegedly been killed, countless others seriously injured and almost 1,000 children and young people reported arbitrarily detained by security forces across the country," she continued.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Luke Shaw in focus on his return to the England side against Albania

    Shaw slotted into the back four well, helped by the presence of United team-mate Harry Maguire at centre-back.

  • Kane ends England goal drought to sink Albania

    Gareth Southgate admitted England have room for improvement after Harry Kane ended his six-game goal drought to inspire a 2-0 win against Albania in Sunday's World Cup qualifier.

  • U.S. 'horrified' after Myanmar's bloodiest day since military coup

    “The courageous people of Burma reject the military’s reign of terror,” Blinken said after the worst day of violence in Myanmar since last month's coup..

  • Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery

    Firefighters are battling to contain the blaze at the refinery in West Java

  • China pressures brands to reject reports of Xinjiang abuses

    China stepped up pressure Monday on foreign shoe and clothing brands to reject reports of abuses in Xinjiang, telling companies that are targeted by Beijing for boycotts to look more closely and pointing to a statement by one that it found no forced labor. H&M, Nike, Adidas and other brands are caught in a spiraling conflict over Xinjiang after Western governments imposed sanctions on Chinese officials accused of abuses.

  • Myanmar security forces 'open fire at funeral'

    In Myanmar on Sunday (March 28) it was time to bury the dead after the bloodiest day of violence since protests began two months ago.But since the country's military coup - even mourning loved ones is no longer safe.Troops opened fire at a funeral in the town of Bago, witnesses said.A woman called Aye was at the service for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student who was shot on Saturday (March 27). She said they were singing a revolutionary song, when the security forces arrived and opened fire.There were no immediate reports of casualties from that incident.Ceremonies were being held across Myanmar on Sunday for the 114 people killed the day before.There were no reports of large-scale protests in Yangon or second city Mandalay, which bore the brunt of Saturday's casualties.The bloodshed drew renewed condemnation from the West. U.N. Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews said the army was carrying out "mass murder".He called on the world to isolate the junta, cutting off its funding and halting access to weapons."Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar", he said.Among the dead, at least six children aged between 10 and 16, according to news reports and witnesses.In Yangon, 13-year-old boy Sai Wai Yan was being remembered.His mother is saying "mom is calling you, can't you hear me? How can I live without you."

  • Giant ship blocking Suez Canal partially dislodged, starting to move

    The bow of the massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal was dislodged early Monday, and a dozen tugboats are now working to put it on course to port so the canal can start clearing the costly backlog of ships waiting to pass through. "It is good news," said Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority. "We are not finished yet, but it has moved." The Ever Given is floatingpic.twitter.com/GNzlzaom8q — Evan Hill (@evanchill) March 29, 2021 The 1,300-foot MV Ever Given wedged itself diagonally across the Suez Canal on Tuesday, blocking all traffic through the busy shipping route. At least 320 vessels are waiting to pass through from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean or vice versa, costing billions of dollars a day. Engineers have been working to clear the ship, digging the protruding bow out from the bank and vacuuming up sand from the bottom of the canal. They had been hopeful that high spring tides accompanying Sunday's full moon would aid the effort. Salvagers cleared the rudder late Friday, allowing the Ever Given's engines to start, The Wall Street Journal reports. Along with intensive dredging efforts, the engineers trying to free the ship were waiting on specialized tugboats that arrived Sunday. It isn't clear how long it will take to clear the channel, which carries more than 10 percent of global shipping trade, or the backlog of ships. There are also concerns about the traffic jam disgorging into the Mediterranean, snarling European ports. Success in clearing the Ever Given bill be a relief not just for its Japanese owner, Taiwan-based operator, and the global shipping industry, but also for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, the Journal reports. Sisi launched a $8.5 billion expansion of the Suez Canal in 2015, painting it as a way to boost government revenues after the tumult of the Arab Spring. "But the changes didn't boost state revenues, and the Ever Given threatened to further disrupt canal income," the Journal said, adding that the canal is still an important source of foreign currency. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?WHO-China draft report on COVID-19 origins says Wuhan lab leak 'extremely unlikely'

  • Cargo ships taking the long way around Africa to avoid blocked Suez Canal risk pirate-infested waters

    The huge Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal has other vessels weighing the perilous decision of whether to take the long way around Africa instead.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated - Inch Cape

    The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

  • There's zero chance Joe Biden will run in 2024. Why didn't he dodge the question?

    Biden's age has already created enormous pressure on Kamala Harris. Giving her the impossible task of fixing immigration is not likely to help her.

  • Nearly half of US states seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

    Travel concerns are growing as the number of flyers is approaching pre-pandemic numbers.

  • Lindsey Graham parrots himself by again saying he'll shoot 'gangs' with his AR-15 in the event of a 'natural disaster'

    Graham made the same claim in 2019.

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • Tankers and container ships, including Cheniere and Shell/BG vessels, are changing course to avoid the Suez Canal logjam

    At least ten tankers and container ships are altering course as the Ever Given vessel remains stuck across the canal.

  • Lil Nas X fires back after taking heat over his exclusive 'Satan Shoe' that contains drops of human blood

    South Dakota's governor slammed the shoe, which is a collaboration with the brand MSCHF, saying, "We are in a fight for the soul of our nation."

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • Thousands take to the streets again in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

    After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in numerous towns again on Monday, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform. A man was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired in a Yangon neighbourhood, media and a witness said.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.