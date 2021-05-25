Photos: One year later, Minneapolis pays its respect to George Floyd

A sculpture of a raised fist honoring George Floyd pierces the sky alongside images of the late civil rights icons the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., left, and Rep. John Lewis of Georgia on Monday in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

One year since the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the massive social justice protests it sparked nationwide, people across Minneapolis and the state participated in marches and other events over the last few days to mark the anniversary of Floyd’s death.

A mural depicting George Floyd is on display Saturday at George Floyd Memorial Square in Minneapolis. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Billy Briggs, who lives around the corner from George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, lights candles on Monday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People pay their respects at "Say Their Names" cemetery in Minneapolis near George Floyd Square on Monday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The sun sets over "Say Their Names" cemetery Monday in Minneapolis. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A motorcyclist displays a Black Lives Matter flag during a march and rally at the Minnesota State Capitol on Monday in St. Paul. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Venelii Maria Felling, 33, of Brooklyn Center, Minn., and other Indigenous dancers perform during a march and rally at the Minnesota State Capitol on Monday in St. Paul. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People march from the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Monday in remembrance of George Floyd and to call for justice for those who lost loved ones to police violence. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People march from the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Monday in remembrance of George Floyd. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Courteney Ross, left, who was dating George Floyd at the time of his death, is comforted by Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, during a rally at the Minnesota State Capitol on Monday in St. Paul. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People walk through the "Justice for George: Messages from the People" exhibit at Phelps Field Park on Saturday in Minneapolis. The exhibition is a collection of plywood used to protect businesses during the civil unrest in the Twin Cities after George Floyd's death last May. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Alexis Rodgers, 21, of Minneapolis, and Caden, 3, the child of a friend, attend the inaugural remembrance rally and march hosted by the George Floyd Global Memorial outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

