Photos: One year later, Minneapolis pays its respect to George Floyd
Kent Nishimura
·2 min read
One year since the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the massive social justice protests it sparked nationwide, people across Minneapolis and the state participated in marches and other events over the last few days to mark the anniversary of Floyd’s death.
Kyle Connor scored 6:52 into the third overtime period, lifting the Winnipeg Jets to a first-round series sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-3 victory Monday night. Mark Scheifele scored twice and Mason Appleton added a goal for the Jets, who eliminated the Oilers in the playoffs for the first time. It was the longest game in Winnipeg's history.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday defended Hong Kong as an attractive place for businesses, after a recent survey found foreigners were considering leaving the longtime Asian business hub. Hong Kong has long been seen as one of the best places to do business globally, highly regarded for its skilled workforce, business-friendly legal system and ease of movement.
NASA’s new boss Bill Nelson doesn’t consider himself an astronaut even though he spent six days orbiting Earth in 1986 aboard space shuttle Columbia — as a congressman. “I reserve that term for my professional colleagues,” Nelson recently told The Associated Press. Computer game developer Richard Garriott — who paid his way to the International Space Station in 2008 with the Russians — hates the space tourist label.
Pictures on social media after the Monday night collision showed bloodied passengers, some lying on the floor of the carriage strewn with blood and shattered glass. Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong told local media that a metro train carrying 213 passengers collided with a vacant carriage on a test-run in a tunnel near the Petronas Towers, one of the world’s tallest twin towers.
A majority of Republicans still believe Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election and blame his loss to Joe Biden on illegal voting, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The May 17-19 national poll found that 53% of Republicans believe Trump, their party's nominee, is the “true president” now, compared to 3% of Democrats and 25% of all Americans. About one-quarter of adults believe the Nov. 3 election was tainted by illegal voting, including 56% of Republicans, according to the poll https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2021-05/Ipsos%20Reuters%20Topline%20Write%20up-%20The%20Big%20Lie%20-%2017%20May%20thru%2019%20May%202021.pdf.
The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed how much she loves cooking curry – but the Duke complained that the dishes were too hot for him. The couple tried their hand at making chapatis with a Sikh community group in Edinburgh on Monday – with mixed results – before helping box up curry and rice for delivery to vulnerable families. "I love curry… not too spicy," the Duke said. When his wife was asked whether she made curry at home, she replied: "Yes, I love it." The Duke laughed and said: "She likes a bit of spice. I'm not too good with spice."