Photos: Over 1,000 flights canceled as snow sweeps across midwestern US

Disruptive snow blanketed the midwestern United States during the latter part of the weekend and into the start of the workweek, dropping up to a foot of snow over the region.
The snow was accompanied by a biting wind, causing near-blizzard conditions and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature near or below zero degrees F.
Over 1,000 flights were canceled and an additional 800 were delayed at Chicago Midway International and O'Hare International airports on Monday following the wintry weather, according to FlightStats.com.
Snow blankets midwestern United States Sunday into Monday
AP Photo/Garret Fischer
Wind-whipped snow made for difficult travel in Taylor County, Wisconsin. (Photo/@HeyMaiLady)
Kiichiro Sato/AP
A commuter walks to the train station as snow falls Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Plow trucks clear snow from a road in Appleton, Wisconsin. (Photo/City of Appleton)
Snow falling across Mattawan, Michigan, on Monday morning. (Photo/@N8wood4d)
Kiichiro Sato/AP
Commuters wait for a train as snow falls Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Traffic on Interstate 94 in Lake County, Indiana, on Sunday night as snow covers the road. (Photo/INDOT Northwest)
Snow blanketing sidewalks, vehicles and parking lots in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo/South Bend Police)
Many areas from Minneapolis through the suburbs of Chicago measured 4-8 inches of snow on Monday morning with a few spots picking up close to a foot. Sheboygan, Wisconsin, was one of the snowiest towns across the region with 15 inches of fresh powder.
Snow-covered roads were common across the region for the Monday morning commute, slowing travel along major highways such as Interstate 94 in Indiana and Interstate 75 in Michigan.
A state of emergency was declared in Wisconsin as the snow was tapering off and as the first of the bitterly cold Arctic air was moving into the state.
Even after the snow has stopped, strong winds whipping around the freshly fallen snow could lead to further travel disruption.
Messy morning commute along Lakeshore Drive in #Chicago this morning. Snow will be coming to end in the next hour or so west to east. This video was recorded just after 7:30 a.m. @breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/vU55gP3rT2— Blake Naftel (@BlakeNaftel) January 28, 2019
HAZARDOUS ROADS:— Tyler Sebree (@TylerABC57) January 28, 2019
If you don't HAVE to travel today, don't. These are looks at @BerrienCountyMI & Cass County courtesy of @MichiganDOT plows. Give @MDOT_Southwest space to clear!#MIwx #Snow pic.twitter.com/7ffMmevMpC
Hey @cityofappleton friends. It's nasty out there so take your time moving about the #FoxValley @FoxCitiesChmbr @PostCrescent #wiwx pic.twitter.com/e5GQqbJrhw— Dan Powers (@powrpics) January 28, 2019
Looking rather snowy in my neighborhood on Milwaukee's East Side #WIwx @SpectrumNews1WI pic.twitter.com/MXyXX0QaZc— Kristin Ketchell (@KristinKetchell) January 28, 2019