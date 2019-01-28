Photos: Over 1,000 flights canceled as snow sweeps across midwestern US

Disruptive snow blanketed the midwestern United States during the latter part of the weekend and into the start of the workweek, dropping up to a foot of snow over the region.

The snow was accompanied by a biting wind, causing near-blizzard conditions and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature near or below zero degrees F.

Over 1,000 flights were canceled and an additional 800 were delayed at Chicago Midway International and O'Hare International airports on Monday following the wintry weather, according to FlightStats.com.

