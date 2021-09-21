Photos: Over 650,000 white flags commemorate pandemic's toll on the U.S.
Kent Nishimura
·1 min read
As the number of Americans who have died of COVID-19 surpasses the U.S. death toll of the 1918-19 influenza pandemic, a new art installation in Washington commemorates those lost.
The installation, a concept by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, includes more than 650,000 small white flags, some with personal messages to those who have died, planted across 20 acres of the National Mall.
