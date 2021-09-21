Photos: Over 650,000 white flags commemorate pandemic's toll on the U.S.

Kent Nishimura
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 20: Marine One, carrying President Joe Biden flies over the &#39;In America: Remember&#39; public art installation near the Washington Monument on the National Mall on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The installation commemorates all the Americans who have died due to COVID-19, a concept by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, includes more than 650,000 small plastic flags, some with personal messages to those who have died, planted in 20 acres of the National Mall. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Marine One, carrying President Biden, flies over the "In America: Remember" public art installation near the Washington Monument on Monday. The installation, a concept by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, includes more than 650,000 small white flags, some with personal messages to those who have died of COVID-19. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

As the number of Americans who have died of COVID-19 surpasses the U.S. death toll of the 1918-19 influenza pandemic, a new art installation in Washington commemorates those lost.

The installation, a concept by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, includes more than 650,000 small white flags, some with personal messages to those who have died, planted across 20 acres of the National Mall.

Elizabeth Cooper sits on a bench looking at the "In America: Remember" public art installation on the National Mall on Monday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People stroll through the blocks of small white flags on the National Mall on Saturday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
An aerial view of the "In America: Remember" art installation on the National Mall. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Some of the flags include personal messages for those who have died of COVID-19. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A visitor walks through the 20 acres of small white flags. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
The White House is seen in the distance from the "In America: Remember" installation. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A visitor sits near one of the many blocks of small white flags. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
George Washington University student Lily Nikias helps put flags into the ground at the "In America: Remember" art installation Monday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Photo editing by Keith Bedford

