Photos: Take a peek at the Christmas decorations inside the Tennessee governor's mansion

Want to take a peek at the holiday decorations inside the Tennessee governor's mansion this year? There are a few days left to take a tour.

The Tennessee Residence is open to the public for self-guided tours Dec. 7-10. The Christmas decoration theme is "Heaven and Nature Sing" and ties together the natural beauty of Tennessee with traditional Christmas imagery and symbols, according to first lady Maria Lee and the governor's office.

Tours are free, but they require a reservation made on the Tennessee State Government Website.

Visitors are encouraged to bring items to donate to five partner nonprofits. A full list of recommended items and nonprofit partners is available online.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Christmas decorations light up Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's residence