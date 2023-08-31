Photos Of People Doing Such Dumb Things That It’s Actually Funny
"One time I borrowed a pencil from my teacher...and never gave it back."
"One time I borrowed a pencil from my teacher...and never gave it back."
Don't drop a small fortune on the Apple Pencil when you get this little miracle for 60% off instead.
Ford will stop building the Edge, the Transit Connect, and the Escape to make room for more electric cars in its line-up.
It's the end of the road for Babylon Health, the London tele-health startup once valued at nearly $2 billion after being backed by likes of DeepMind and deep-pocketed health insurance companies. After the company's U.S. shares became worthless and its operation turned insolvent earlier this month, last night, the U.K. subsidiary of the business formally went into administration. At the same time, the administrators sold a large chunk of its assets to eMed Healthcare UK, a new subsidiary of U.S. company eMed.
Steve Wilks testified as part of an ongoing arbitration complaint against team owner Michael Bidwell.
College football is here, and Week 1 will bring us action from Thursday all the way through Monday.
Nick Carter has been sued by a woman who claims she was raped by the Backstreet Boys singer 20 years ago. It's the third sexual assault lawsuit he faces.
Give your home the refresh it deserves with up to 70% off furniture, rugs, patio sets, cookware and more.
Save over 40% on these triangle-shaped corner adhesives.
Save big on styles from Madewell, Converse and more.
Add a bottle to your cart today.
Contrary to popular belief, a new study suggests that alcohol doesn't make other people seem more physically attractive than they actually are.
You'll want one for every room in your home.
Should a Ryder Cup captain pick the best players or the best locker room presences?
End-of-summer sales always give the most.
Another highlight: A top-rated 24-inch TV for just $65.
Trick out your ride! Save on sun shades, trunk organizers and more.
The deal wipes $100 of its sticker price.
As it promised last week, Samsung has launched Food, a "personalized, AI-powered food and recipe" app in eight languages and 104 countries around the world.
Alex Cobb was one out away from throwing the fifth no-hitter of the season Tuesday.
"It's a significant issue, and sometimes there are kids who won't eat because they know they're accumulating debt," says one free-lunch advocate.