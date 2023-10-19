Photos Of People Doing Such Dumb Things That It’s Actually Funny
Trust me, these will make your day.
Trust me, these will make your day.
Also, if you hate waiting for foods to defrost before cooking, this air fryer cooks fully frozen foods in minutes! It's literally game-changing.
Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange helmed by the infamous Winklevoss twins, just got hit with a lawsuit alleging that it defrauded investors. The suit was brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the same AG currently prosecuting former president Donald Trump.
Just toss it in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.
Dan Titus rounded up 12 NBA and fantasy basketball analysts for a points-league mock draft — here are the results.
Yahoo Life asked astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Andreas Mogensen — who are currently living and working on the International Space Station — about some of the health challenges of space.
Kansas avoided major penalties last week when the NCAA wrapped up its lengthy investigation into the program.
"I literally had no feeling in my legs for four days. I couldn't walk for four or five days." Mecole Hardman said Thursday.
Prepare thy Sugar Plum Fairy self.
The North Carolina congressman is seen as a more palatable option for moderate Republicans.
This new best seller is the latest Stanley product to go viral. It's, hands down, the best insulated mug out there and keeps drinks piping hot for over two hours.
Hackers have exploited an unpatched zero-day vulnerability in Cisco’s networking software to compromise tens of thousands of devices, researchers have warned. Cisco on Monday issued an advisory warning that a critical-rated vulnerability in IOS XE, the software that powers the company's range of networking devices, was being actively exploited by hackers. Cisco said the bug was found in the IOS XE web administration interface, which can be exploited when an affected device is exposed to the internet.
In Week 8, we'll finally get some movement at the top of the Big Ten standings.
It's a good opportunity to pick up a fast charger if you skipped Amazon's October Prime Day.
If you think you could've deflected Twitter's blue check impersonation debacle, then boy do we have the game for you! Techdirt has released the very fun and not at all stressful game Trust & Safety Tycoon, in which you get to simulate running a trust & safety team at a Twitter-like social media startup called Yapper. Created alongside the Atlantic Council's Task Force for a Trustworthy Future Web, Trust & Safety Tycoon forces the player to confront the challenging trade-offs of keeping an online platform safe -- is off-platform harassment grounds for banning a user?
The vast majority of Americans now say Hamas is a terrorist group.
A new study found a link between light exposure during specific times of day and the development of certain mental health issues. Here's what you need to know.
The Sam Bankman-Fried trial is 11 days in and witnesses continue to take the stand on behalf of the prosecution’s case. The defamed former co-founder of FTX and Alameda is on trial for seven criminal charges related to fraud and money laundering. On Wednesday, Peter Easton, an accounting professor at University of Notre Dame, testified regarding whether or not the FTX collapse was predicated on fraud.
Jim Jordan’s attempts to use public pressure from right-wing media have so far backfired, apparently stiffening the resolve of Republicans to oppose him. “Intimidation and threats will not change my position,” said Rep. Kay Granger, a Texas Republican who was one of the anti-Jordan holdouts.
Murray has not played or practiced with the team since tearing his ACL last December.
These stylish, cozy bottoms 'make your butt look great' — and they've earned more than 12,200 perfect reviews.