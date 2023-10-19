Photos Of People Doing Such Dumb Things That It’s Actually Funny

TechCrunch

If you think you could've deflected Twitter's blue check impersonation debacle, then boy do we have the game for you! Techdirt has released the very fun and not at all stressful game Trust & Safety Tycoon, in which you get to simulate running a trust & safety team at a Twitter-like social media startup called Yapper. Created alongside the Atlantic Council's Task Force for a Trustworthy Future Web, Trust & Safety Tycoon forces the player to confront the challenging trade-offs of keeping an online platform safe -- is off-platform harassment grounds for banning a user?