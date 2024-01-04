Photos: People's Park in Berkeley cleared in dead of night

Berkeley, CA - January 04: Activist and students along with residents of People's Park are moved to the streets of Berkeley as the continue to demonstrate as UC Berkeley and other authorities clear People's Park on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 in Berkeley, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Police moving in to clear People's Park in Berkeley early Thursday morning are met by lines of activists, students and park residents. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Under the cover of darkness, law enforcement officers converged on People’s Park and cleared activists from the green space early Thursday in preparation for construction of a housing complex for students.

Some resisters holed up for hours in a makeshift treehouse and on the roof of a single-story building in the park.

Police were met by protesters, chanting “Long live People’s Park” along with shouts of “Fight back!”

Activists refused to come down from a treehouse as authorities clear People's Park.
Activists protesting the clearing of People's Park refused for hours to come down from a treehouse in the park but finally relented. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A law enforcement officer points a weapon into a kitchen where activists were holed up at People's Park.
A law enforcement officer points a weapon into a kitchen where activists were holed up at People's Park. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Some protesters retreated to the roof of a building in the park before later agreeing to come down.
Some protesters retreated to the roof of a building in the park before later agreeing to come down. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Authorities made multiple arrests as they cleared People's Park in Berkeley.
Authorities made multiple arrests as they cleared People's Park in Berkeley. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
UC Berkeley police and other authorities clear People's Park.
UC Berkeley police and other authorities clear People's Park. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A masked man among a group of protesters wrestles with a metal crowd-control barrier as police look on
At one point during the operation early Thursday morning, protesters ripped down police barriers and confrontations with law enforcement intensified. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

