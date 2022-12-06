Photos of person suspected of killing teen at candlelight vigil released

DeKalb police have released images of the person suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy at a candlelight vigil on Nov. 27.

The victim was attending a candlelight vigil for another murder victim at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road when he was killed by gunfire.

A 16-year-old and an 11-year-old were wounded during the shooting.

The 17-year-old who was killed was not identified.

Police have not released the motive of the shooting or if the teen was targeted.

If you have information on the identity of the person in the images, you are urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

