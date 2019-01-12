PHOTOS: ‘Peter Turnley — Refugees’

Eritrean refugees, Eastern Sudan, 1988. (Photograph by Peter Turnley, Bates College Museum of Art; gift of John and Claudia McIntyre)

Over the last 30 years, renowned photojournalist Peter Turnley has covered most of the world’s significant conflicts, including the 1991 Gulf War, the Balkans, Somalia, Rwanda, South Africa, Chechnya, Haiti, Israel-Palestine, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kosovo and the 2003 Iraq War.

One of his ongoing projects documents refugee populations around the world, people forced to flee the untenable conditions of violence, homelessness and starvation such upheavals inflict. Turnley’s work draws attention to the suffering and injustices that exist, while also highlighting moments of inspiration and beauty.

His photographs have been featured in numerous publications around the world including, Newsweek, The London Sunday Times, Le Monde and National Geographic.

“Peter Turnley: Refugees,” an exhibition from the Bates College Museum of Art permanent collection, is on view through March 23, 2019.

Kurdish refugees from Iraq, the Gulf War, southern Turkey, 1991. (Photograph by Peter Turnley, Bates College Museum of Art; gift of John and Claudia McIntyre)

Ethiopian refugees, Eastern Sudan, 1988. (Photograph by Peter Turnley, Bates College Museum of Art; gift of John and Claudia McIntyre)

Bosnian Muslim displaced refugees, Croatia, 1995. (Photograph by Peter Turnley, Bates College Museum of Art, gift of John and Claudia McIntyre)

Kurdish refugees, Gulf War, southern Turkey, 1991. (Photograph by Peter Turnley, Bates College Museum of Art; gift of John and Claudia McIntyre)