PHOTOS: ‘Peter Turnley — Refugees’

Over the last 30 years, renowned photojournalist Peter Turnley has covered most of the world’s significant conflicts, including the 1991 Gulf War, the Balkans, Somalia, Rwanda, South Africa, Chechnya, Haiti, Israel-Palestine, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kosovo and the 2003 Iraq War.
One of his ongoing projects documents refugee populations around the world, people forced to flee the untenable conditions of violence, homelessness and starvation such upheavals inflict. Turnley’s work draws attention to the suffering and injustices that exist, while also highlighting moments of inspiration and beauty.
His photographs have been featured in numerous publications around the world including, Newsweek, The London Sunday Times, Le Monde and National Geographic.
“Peter Turnley: Refugees,” an exhibition from the Bates College Museum of Art permanent collection, is on view through March 23, 2019.
Photography by Peter Turnley
_____
See more images here:
See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.
Read more from Yahoo News:
- House ‘will open up money-laundering inquiry’ into Trump-Russia ties
- The shutdown is about to get worse for federal workers
- Will the House Progressive Caucus play ball — or hardball — with Pelosi?
- 8 heartwarming things that happened in 2018
- Can a wall stop drugs? Spot the heroin in this picture.
- PHOTOS: Furloughed federal workers protest Trump’s government shutdown