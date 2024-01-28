PHOTOS: Plane recovered from Pineview Reservoir after crash

PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4) — A plane was recovered from Pineview Reservoir Saturday after crashing and becoming partially submerged in the water, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

A Cessna 185 was recovered from the ice after crashing around in the Spring Creek Inlet in Pineview Reservoir.

Authorities responded to the crash around 1 p.m. Friday. The pilot and passenger safely escaped the plane and swam up onto the ice “before the cockpit was fully submerged in water,” authorities say.

Semi-truck full of U.S. mail bursts into flames on I-15 in Springville

Courtesy of Mountain West Helicopters (Via Marcus Burr)

Courtesy of Mountain West Helicopters (Via Marcus Burr)



Courtesy of Mountain West Helicopters (Via Marcus Burr)

There were no injuries from the incident, and the pilot and passenger are now home safe.

The plane was removed Saturday after an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the U.S. Forest Service.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

Pineview Reservoir is located approximately 47 miles north of Salt Lake City.

No further information is currently available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.