PHOTOS: Police searching for suspects in Lakemont vehicle entries
PHOTOS: Police searching for suspects in Lakemont vehicle entries. 11/20.23
PHOTOS: Police searching for suspects in Lakemont vehicle entries. 11/20.23
Cruise's co-founder and chief product officer Daniel Kan has resigned one day after the company’s CEO Kyle Vogt departed from his role.
A lapse in coverage can have serious consequences. Here’s how to avoid a lapse in coverage – and what to do if it does happen.
The Terps had the second-longest active streak behind No. 6 UConn.
Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has taken on another role within the publicly traded EV maker as chief product officer Nick Kalayjian moves out of the job and eventually into an advisory position, according to a regulatory filing and internal emails viewed by TechCrunch. Scaringe will now be responsible for all product development — a critical position at a company working on a next-generation platform that is supposed to deliver more affordable EVs and help catapult Rivian into the mass market. Kalayjian will move to the role of executive vice president of vehicle engineering and propulsion and will continue to report to the CEO.
The Fisker Pear gets some interesting new tech to improve visibility, as we see on the car displayed at the 2023 L.A. Auto Show.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
From the viral Stanley tumbler to the perfect tall pre-lit Christmas tree, shop some of the best Black Friday deals of the year.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
2024 Cadillac Escalade barely changes while we wait for the 2025 refresh. The 6.2-liter V8 gets a big price increase, though.
General Motors’ up-and-down 2023 rolls on with another big departure and setback.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
2023 and 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 recalled over interior fabric issue. The roller sunshade for the glass roof might burn too quickly in a fire.
Don't miss out! Score a Black and Decker space heater for just $20 and an Emeril Lagasse air fryer for $30 off.
Honda's next-generation hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain will end up powering crossovers, heavy-duty trucks, data centers, and construction equipment.
Many of coffee brand Fellow's devices are 20 percent off for Black Friday. Its Tally precision scale has dropped from $185 to $148.
The presidential pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey has become an annual event. Here’s a look back from Truman to Biden.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
Capping off a tumultuous weekend at OpenAI that culminated in investors -- and a contingent of employees -- attempting to convince the company's board to hire back former Y Combinator president Sam Altman after firing him on Friday, Altman won't be returning as CEO, according to a report in The Information. Citing an internal memo sent by Ilya Sutskever, board director and one of OpenAI's co-founders, Altman has decided to walk away from negotiations -- at least for the time being. As the search for a new permanent CEO continues, OpenAI has appointed Emmett Shear, the co-founder of video streaming site Twitch, as interim CEO -- replacing Mira Murati, who held the position for only two days.
As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
What signals did fantasy managers get from Week 11's Sunday action? What was just noise? Matt Harmon gives his take.