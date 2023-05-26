New Photos Suggest the Tesla Cybertruck’s Interior Is as Minimalist as the Exterior

The Tesla Cybertruck is supposedly going to start rolling off the line in the very near future, but we still know precious little about the finished version of the eagerly anticipated EV.

We might finally have a sense of what its interior will look like thanks to a couple of leaked photos posted to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum earlier this week, though. The images, which were spotted by Car and Driver, suggest that at least one aspect of the EV will look remarkably similar to the prototype that Elon Musk showed off when the pickup was first announced back in 2019.

More from Robb Report

The two photos depict the cabin of a Cybertruck test mule that was on display at a recent shareholder meeting at the automaker’s Gigafactory Texas manufacturing plant in Austin, according to the forum user who posted them. While the vehicle in the images is clearly a pre-production model—some exposed wires are visible and there’s a general lack of polish—Car and Driver and other outlets believe it offers up a reliable hint of what to expect from the finished pickup.

Screenshots of the Tesla Cybertruck test mule’s interior that were posted on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum

The first picture, which was taken from the driver’s perspective, shows that the minimalist design of the initial Cybertruck prototype’s cabin is likely here to stay. The EV’s very spartan dashboard setup has only two elements—a rectangular steering wheel with no stocks and a giant touchscreen infotainment system. As with the Model 3 and Model Y there is no digital gauge cluster behind the steering wheel, which means the infotainment screen will be the go-to piece of equipment for everything from monitoring vehicle status to charting a route to selecting entertainment options. Both photos, the second of which was taken from outside the vehicle, also show a center console that features a cover similar to the truck bed’s tonneau cover.

A cabin rendering that was released when the Cybertruck was first announced in 2019

Luckily, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to find out exactly what the finished Cybertruck will look like, both inside and out. Musk has reiterated in recent months that Tesla plans to begin building the important EV sometime this year. Don’t expect to see it on a road near you anytime soon, though. The executive has also made clear that volume production won’t start until next year. Expect more information, including how much the pickup will cost, as this time frame grows nearer.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.