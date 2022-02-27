In photos: Pro-Ukraine rallies erupt around the world

Fadel Allassan
·1 min read

People around the world rallied in solidarity with Ukraine on Sunday, as Russia continued its unprovoked invasion of the country.

Why it matters: The invasion has united the world and sparked global outcry, with thousands taking to the streets in cities like London, Washington, D.C. and Putin's backyard in Moscow.

Washington, D.C. — People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Rome, Italy — A national demonstration calling for peace in Ukraine on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

London, England — Crowds at a demonstration in support of Ukraine in Trafalgar Square on Feb. 27. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Johannesburg, South Africa — A demonstration in Mandela Square in Sandton on Feb. 27. Photo: LUCA SOLA / AFP via Getty Images

Lisbon, Portugal — A protest near the Russian Embassy in Lisbon. Photo: Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Berlin, Germany — A protestor holds a banner at the "Stop the War! Peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe" demonstration on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo: Craig Stennett/Getty Images

Madrid, Spain — A demonstration against Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

