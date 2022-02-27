In photos: Pro-Ukraine rallies erupt around the world

People around the world rallied in solidarity with Ukraine on Sunday, as Russia continued its unprovoked invasion of the country.

Why it matters: The invasion has united the world and sparked global outcry, with thousands taking to the streets in cities like London, Washington, D.C. and Putin's backyard in Moscow.

Washington, D.C. — People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Rome, Italy — A national demonstration calling for peace in Ukraine on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

London, England — Crowds at a demonstration in support of Ukraine in Trafalgar Square on Feb. 27. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Johannesburg, South Africa — A demonstration in Mandela Square in Sandton on Feb. 27. Photo: LUCA SOLA / AFP via Getty Images

Lisbon, Portugal — A protest near the Russian Embassy in Lisbon. Photo: Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Berlin, Germany — A protestor holds a banner at the "Stop the War! Peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe" demonstration on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo: Craig Stennett/Getty Images

Madrid, Spain — A demonstration against Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

