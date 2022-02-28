In the days since Russia's invasion of Ukraine early last Thursday morning, protests have erupted around the world against Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a deadly war.
In Prague, capital of the Czech Republic, hundreds of demonstrators turned out for an antiwar protest shortly after Thursday's predawn assault began, donning blue and yellow face paint — to represent the colors of Ukraine’s flag— and waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs calling for a stop to the invasion.
Similar scenes have played out in dozens of countries, including Poland, Germany, Turkey, Hungary, Japan and the United States. In New York City's Times Square, demonstrators unfurled a giant Ukrainian flag banner to show solidarity with Ukrainian citizens.
But some of the most striking protests have occurred in Russia, where more than 6,000 people have been detained in antiwar protests against Putin since Thursday, when his military campaign in Ukraine began.
White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse said on Monday that the biggest U.S. economic risk from Russia's invasion of Ukraine is from higher gasoline prices, and the depth of the impact will depend on the length of the conflict. Rouse, who chairs the Council of Economic Advisers, told a Politico online event that President Joe Biden was working with allies and using every available tool to ease the impact of higher fuel prices, including consideration of releasing oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve.
Starting this week, Russia was planning on forcing Netflix to start airing what Politco calls "Kremlin propaganda," creating alarm that the country is manipulating the media to create confusion about its invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Netflix was added to Russia's register of "audiovisual services." This now requires Netflix to broadcast streams of 20 Russian federal television stations, including Channel One, NTV and a channel run by the Russian Orthodox Church, Spas.
Makeshift Molotov cocktails, fighter jets and helicopters overhead, and explosions in the distance — these are the sights that have become commonplace in Ukraine as the fifth day of Russian attacks draws to a close. Recent video recorded on the ground, independently corroborated by Yahoo News, shows a population gripped with fear and preparing to fight to defend their home.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed after more sanctions were unleashed to isolate Russia, while the U.S. and its allies consider releasing about 60 million barrels of crude from emergency stockpiles to quell supply fears.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Ukraine Fighting
Israeli police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets and wastewater canons Monday to disperse Palestinian stone-throwers at a gate to Jerusalem’s Old City, a frequent flashpoint from which tensions rapidly escalated in the past. Palestinian medics said 33 Palestinians were injured, including an 11-year-old girl hit in the face by a stun grenade. Police detained 20 Palestinians and said four police officers were also hurt.
For Mila Hadzieva, an IT manager in the western city of Lviv, it brought a searing clarity of purpose. Hadzieva coordinates the hundreds of volunteers working 24/7 at Lviv's main distribution centre for humanitarian aid based in an art gallery in the shadow of a 19th-century palace. They include hundreds of people waiting in sub-zero temperatures at Lviv's train station, hoping to board a rare train to nearby Poland, and hundreds more camped out in cars and buses along the congested road to the border.
Belarusian authorities say more than half of the country's voters approved constitutional reforms that would allow its authoritarian leader to stay in power until 2035 and open the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, while the Belarusian opposition denounced the vote as a sham. The referendum on the reforms took place Sunday, several days after Belarus' closest ally Russia invaded its neighbor Ukraine. Moscow deployed forces to Belarusian territory weeks earlier under the pretext of joint military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of a devastating attack that began last Thursday.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Police detained more than 2,000 people at anti-war protests held in 48 cities across Russia on Sunday, a protest monitoring group said, as people defied the authorities to show their anger over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More than 5,500 people have been detained at various anti-war protests since the invasion began on Thursday, according to the OVD-Info monitor, which has documented crackdowns on Russia's opposition for years. In Moscow, riot police often outnumbered protesters, some of whom carried hand-written placards with peace signs and anti-war slogans in Russian and Ukrainian.
The African Union (AU) said on Monday that it was disturbed by reports that African citizens in Ukraine are being refused the right to cross borders to safety as they try to flee the conflict in Ukraine. Thousands of African and other foreign nationals, particularly students, have been scrambling to leave Ukraine following Russia's invasion. But as hundreds of thousands throng to Ukraine's borders, overwhelming authorities in neighbouring countries, reports have emerged that Africans are being treated differently and sometimes prevented from leaving.
Ukraine and its allies called for a United Nations inquiry into possible Russian war crimes committed in the invasion of the country. "Russian forces attempt to sow panic among the population by specifically targeting kindergartens and orphanages, hospitals and mobile medical aid brigades, thus committing acts that may amount to war crimes." Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations Yevheniia Filipenko said to the Human Rights Council, Reuters...