PHOTOS: Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine erupt around the world

Yahoo News Photo Staff
·3 min read
In this article:
In the days since Russia's invasion of Ukraine early last Thursday morning, protests have erupted around the world against Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a deadly war.

In Prague, capital of the Czech Republic, hundreds of demonstrators turned out for an antiwar protest shortly after Thursday's predawn assault began, donning blue and yellow face paint — to represent the colors of Ukraine’s flag— and waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs calling for a stop to the invasion.

Similar scenes have played out in dozens of countries, including Poland, Germany, Turkey, Hungary, Japan and the United States. In New York City's Times Square, demonstrators unfurled a giant Ukrainian flag banner to show solidarity with Ukrainian citizens.

But some of the most striking protests have occurred in Russia, where more than 6,000 people have been detained in antiwar protests against Putin since Thursday, when his military campaign in Ukraine began.

A group of seven Russian police officers surround a woman in a wool hat, two holding her left leg, and one her other leg, as other civilians stand in the background.
Police officers in Moscow on Feb. 24 detain a woman at a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
A male demonstrator amid a sea of protesters holds a blue and gold placard saying in Russian,
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators hold Ukrainian flags and placards at a demonstration in support of Ukraine at the Wenceslas Square in Prague, the Czech capital, on Feb. 24. (Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images)
A young woman in a mask, her face painted the colors of the Ukrainian flag, at a protest.
A woman with stripes of blue and yellow paint across her eyes protests in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 24. (Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)
Antiwar demonstrators gather in front of the White House, where the U.S. flag is flying.
Antiwar demonstrators in Lafayette Park, participate in a rally against Russia's military operation in Ukraine near the White House on Feb. 24 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
A banner printed with the image of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, is painted with fake blood.
A banner with a likeness of Russian President Vladimir Putin, spattered with fake blood, at a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City on Feb. 24. (Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A woman screams as two police officers grab her from behind.
Police officers detain a female demonstrator at a protest in Moscow against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
Dozens of protesters line up on each side of a Ukrainian flag many feet long, with theater posters and advertisements of Times Square in the background.
Protesters in Times Square in New York hold a long textile banner in Ukraine's colors of blue and gold on Feb. 24. (Amir Hamja/Bloomberg via Getty /Images)
A girl holds a sign saying
On Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, Israel, a young girl holds a sign at a rally in support of Ukraine on Feb. 26. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)
Demonstrators light flares during an antiwar protest.
Demonstrators light flares at an antiwar protest in Poznan, Poland, on Feb. 26, 2022. (Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters)
Police officers in black masks and black fur hats bodily remove a protester as demonstrators look on.
Police carry off an antiwar demonstrator in St. Petersburg on Feb. 24. (Sergei Mihailicenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A protester in a white mask holds up a poster saying:
Protesters gather in a Tokyo business district on Feb. 26. (Kim Kyung-Hook/Reuters)
Police officers hold down two demonstrators in a building with classical Russian architecture.
Police officers detain a demonstrator at a protest in central St. Petersburg on Feb. 24. (Sergei Mikhailichenko/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters gather with blue and yellow flags and banners in Russian, one saying:
People in Poznan, Poland, take part in a protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 26. (Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters)
Moscow police officers drag a demonstrator in a red jacket, as he struggles to resist.
Police officers detain a demonstrator in Moscow on Feb. 24. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman tears up as she holds a roughly colored paper in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
A Ukrainian woman living in Cyprus at a protest outside the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Feb. 26. (Petros Karadjias/AP Photo)

