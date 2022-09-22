Photos: Protests erupt in support of Iranian woman who died in police custody

Supporters hold posters with the image of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the country's hijab rules, during a protest outside the United Nations in New York on Wednesday while Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was inside. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in police custody last week after she was accused of not wearing her hijab properly and was detained by Tehran’s morality police.

Amini’s death has prompted days of street protests in numerous Iranian cities — some of which have turned deadly, posing a challenge to the Iranian government — and beyond.

Hundreds of people gather in front of Dom Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, on Wednesday in memory of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after allegedly being arrested for violating Iran's hijab rules. (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Protesters berate Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

An exhibit of portraits of alleged victims of Iranian state violence set up near the United Nations on Tuesday. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Protesters in Istanbul are pushed away from Taksim Square by riot police during a demonstration in support of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini. (Ozan Kose/ AFP via Getty Images)

Turkish riot police officers detain a protester during a demonstration in Istanbul in support of Mahsa Amini. (Ozan Koseo/AFP via Getty Images)

Iranian protesters burn trash in the streets of Tehran as demonstrations spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police. (AFP via Getty Images)

Trash bins, one on fire, are used to partially block a street during protest for Mahsa Amini in Tehran. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Flowers and candles are arranged in the shape of a heart in front of Dom Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, during a protest against the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in Iran. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Posters of Mahsa Amini are held during a protest in Cologne, Germany, on Wednesday. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

People step on a poster of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a protest outside the United Nations on Wednesday in New York. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.