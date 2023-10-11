Photos: Rangers win Game 3, sweep Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS

The Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles with a dominant 7-1 game three win to clinch the 2023 American League Division Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington Tuesday night. For game three, a mix of dominant pitching and hot hitting proved to be the recipe for success for the Bruce Bochy-led Rangers.
Starting ace Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven innings strong allowing only five hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts. Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, and Nathaniel Lowe all hit home runs with the team tallying up ten total hits compared to six hits by the Orioles.
After winning their series against the Orioles, the Rangers will move on to face to the winner of the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins in the ALCS.
