Photos: Rangers win Game 3, sweep Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS

The Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles with a dominant 7-1 game three win to clinch the 2023 American League Division Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington Tuesday night. For game three, a mix of dominant pitching and hot hitting proved to be the recipe for success for the Bruce Bochy-led Rangers.

Starting ace Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven innings strong allowing only five hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts. Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, and Nathaniel Lowe all hit home runs with the team tallying up ten total hits compared to six hits by the Orioles.

After winning their series against the Orioles, the Rangers will move on to face to the winner of the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins in the ALCS.

Fans receive playoff towels upon entrance prior to game three of the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Dean Kremer, starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of their American League Division Series, before the start of the game on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Kremer is a dual citizen of Israel and America and willl be thinking of his family in Israel amid the ongoing violence in the region. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles fans bow their heads for a moment of silence for Israel prior to the start of Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

The 2023 ALDS Game 3 between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers is set to begin at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington on Tuesday October. 10, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hits a home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws a pitch in the fifth inning of game three of the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia celebrates after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi returns for a curtain call against the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

The Texas Rangers celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles in three games to clinch the 2023 ALDS at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Rangers won 7-1 and advance to the ALCS. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia celebrates with his teammates after winning game three to clinch the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi gets beer and champagne poured on him while celebrating a win in game three to clinch the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi gets beer and champagne poured on him while celebrating a win in game three to clinch the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer celebrates a win with his teammates in game three to clinch the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

The Texas Rangers gather for a group picture after winning game three to clinch the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com