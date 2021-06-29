In photos: Roads buckle as record-setting heat wave grips Pacific Northwest

Roads buckled and power cables melted, as record temperatures continued to be set or tied across the Pacific Northwest on Monday.

Of note: Seattle surpassed its record set Sunday by 4°F when it hit 108°F Monday evening and Portland for the third consecutive day recorded an all-time high temperature record high, reaching 116°F. The Canadian town of Lytton set a new national record for the second straight day when it hit 118.2°F.

A woman and her cat rest inside a tent at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station in Portland, Oregon, on June 28. Photo: Kathryn Elsesser/AFP via Getty Images

Everyone, this is Edward. Like everyone else, Edward is trying to stay cool.



Don't worry Bud, you'll always be cool in my book. 👍#wawx #heatwave #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/YYzgE621f0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 29, 2021

In case you're wondering why we're canceling service for the day, here's what the heat is doing to our power cables. pic.twitter.com/EqbKUgCJ3K — Portland Streetcar (@PDXStreetcar) June 27, 2021

There have been several instances of road impacts across Western Washington today, including along I-5 at times. Additional impacts likely tomorrow with another day of extreme heat. Remain vigilant on your commutes! #wawx https://t.co/ZTRnTrdecV — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 28, 2021

A section of pavement has come loose on NB I-405 at I-5 in Tukwila. The SB I-405 ramp to northbound I-5 is closed, the HOV ramp remains open. WSP has it coned off and our maintenance crew is en route to make repairs. pic.twitter.com/p05K2XzN5P — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 27, 2021

Salmon Springs Fountain in Portland, Oregon, on June 27 as the city set a new temperature record that lasted one day and elsewhere in the state, Salem hit an all-time high 112°F that was also eclipsed on June 28, when it hit 1172°F. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A cooling center at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The scene at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Organizers suspended the event for five hours on Sunday because of the heat. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

A fountain pool under the heat wave warning at Stanley Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, last week. Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua via Getty Images

A shopper loads cases of water and Gatorade beverages into a car during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Residents gather in a public cooling shelter set up at the Oregon Convention Center during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pets sit in crates at a public cooling shelter set up at the Oregon Convention Center on Saturday. Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Residents at a cooling center during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, on Monday. Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images

