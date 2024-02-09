Photos released of $300K Noe Valley public restroom set to open this spring

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A project to install a public restroom in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood was first announced in the fall of 2022. The initially reported $1.7 million cost of the project garnered some controversy.

However, nearly a year and a half later, the project seems to be in full swing but with a significantly smaller price tag. In 2023, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department said the cost to install the restroom has dropped to $300,000 — thanks to contributions like the $425,000 gift from Public Restroom Company and Volumetric Building Companies.

Photos of the public restroom have been released this week (see below). It is set to open in April at Noe Valley Town Square located at 3861 24th St.

(San Francisco Recreation and Park Department)

(San Francisco Recreation and Park Department)

The city was also able to cut the project’s cost from the aforementioned monetary donation, which will save another $491,000 in design, construction and other regulatory and design review costs, San Francisco officials said.

With all the savings taken into account, the cost of the project will end up costing San Francisco $300,000.

Timeline of the Project

Planning : January-March 2023

Design : April-May 2023

Bid/Award : June/July 2023

Construction begins : February 2024

Open to the public: Spring 2024

Public Restroom Company is headquartered in Nevada. Volumetric Building Companies is headquartered in Pennsylvania but has an office in Tracy, CA.

More information about the Noe Valley restroom public can be viewed on the San Francisco Recreation and Parks website.

