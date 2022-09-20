New photos released in attempt to ID Arden Hills kidnapping suspect

Ramsey County sheriff’s office investigators located surveillance video of a man who they believe kidnapped a woman in Arden Hills last week and robbed her before he ran away. They released photos on Tuesday and are continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward.

The 61-year-old woman was “physically unharmed but emotionally shaken,” said Steve Linders, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Last Tuesday, Sept. 13, the woman parked in an underground ramp for a business or office in the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive in Arden Hills about 7:25 a.m. An armed man forced her back into her vehicle, and made her drive at gunpoint to East Franklin Avenue and 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis.

The man forced the woman to withdraw cash from an ATM and ordered her to drive to the nearby Matthews Park. He took the money, and left the woman and her vehicle about 9 a.m.

She called 911 and described the man as Black, in his 40s, having a stocky build, wearing a dark baseball cap, a black surgical mask, a dark jacket, a dark long-sleeved shirt and cloth gloves. The sheriff’s office said he’s around 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could identify the suspect to call them at 651-266-9558.

