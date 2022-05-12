Photos released of man suspected in deadly MARTA station shooting

Atlanta Police hope newly released photos will help identify a man involved in a deadly shooting.

The gunfire was Sunday night at the Ashby MARTA station.

Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call at 65 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say two men were arguing when one pulled a gun and shot the other.

Photos want to identify a man captured on video on a MARTA bus. He was carrying a backpack with a shark graphic.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-5511.

