Photos released of man suspected in deadly MARTA station shooting
Atlanta Police hope newly released photos will help identify a man involved in a deadly shooting.
The gunfire was Sunday night at the Ashby MARTA station.
Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call at 65 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.
Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators say two men were arguing when one pulled a gun and shot the other.
Photos want to identify a man captured on video on a MARTA bus. He was carrying a backpack with a shark graphic.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-5511.
