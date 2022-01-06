Photos released of men sought for questioning in Yadkin Road homicide

Two men sought by police in a Fayetteville homicide Tuesday arrived at the location of the killing in a silver Infiniti SUV, circled by police here in this photograph.

Police are seeking the identity of this man captured on surveillance cameras inside a Yadkin Road business around the time a shop owner was killed Tuesday.

Two men whose images were captured on store surveillance cameras are being sought for questioning in the fatal shooting of a business owner on Yadkin Road on Tuesday, police said.

The men, whose identities are unknown, are sought in the shooting death of Eddie Saez, 34, who was gunned down inside his clothing boutique Tuesday, according to the the Fayetteville Police Department.

On Thursday, police released three photographs. One shows one of the men as he was entering Southern City Swag Boutique at 4621 Yadkin Road. Two other stills from the surveillance video show the same man and another man inside the shop.

In the background of the exterior shot, police circled a silver Infiniti SUV they say the men drove to and from the business, an official said.

Saez was shot about 3 p.m. at the small shop about 1,000 feet from the Skibo Road intersection, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Jeremy Glass said neighboring businesses called 911 when they heard the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at 910-709-1958 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available on your mobile device's app store.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department are seen inside Southern City Swag Boutique on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed there about 3 p.m.

