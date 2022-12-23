Photos released of new person of interest in deadly 17th Street bridge shootout

Atlanta police is asking the public to help identify a new person of interest connected to the deadly shooting that killed a 12-year-old and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station.

Police said on Nov. 26, a large group of minors got into a dispute on the 17th Street Bridge after they were escorted out of Atlantic Station for curfew violations and unruly behavior.

A shootout ended in the deaths of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson.

Earlier this month, police said they arrested two teens, ages 15 and 16, charged them with two counts of murder, aggravated assault, and gang charges.

Now, police are searching for a person of interest. They have not called him a suspect.

The surveillance photos show a young man in an orange hoodie, jeans and orange and black tennis shoes wearing a backpack on a MARTA train.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

