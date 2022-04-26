Photos released of persons of interest in mother’s deadly shooting at recording studio

East Point police have released new photos of persons of interest connected to a shooting that killed a mother outside a recording studio.

Tanasia Conwell, a 26-year-old mother of three, was found shot inside the recording studio off Nadell Avenue Friday night . She later died at the hospital.

On Wednesday, police released photos that show three people at a nearby business. Police said they believe the three people witnessed the shooting.

Anyone who knows them or has any additional information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at 404-559-6300.

Family and friends held a vigil for Conwell while police continue the search for her killer.

“You will receive justice. I’ve prayed on this, and God is going to see to it that you will see justice, and I pray that it’s swift,” Conwell’s grandmother, Felicia Thomas said.

Over the last few months, shootings at recording studios in East Point have been on the rise, including one that killed Conwell.

Because of these shootings, city officials say recording studios could see added restrictions.

Last month, Channel 2 Action News reported on a shooting at another recording studio in East Point.

In that shooting, police found a man shot dead inside a studio on Cleveland Avenue. The suspect is now in police custody.

City officials are now telling Washington that the police chief and mayor are working with the city’s attorney to see if any restrictions can be put in place on the recording studios in an effort to curb the violence.

Police have not connected the two shootings at recording studios with one another.

