Police are trying to identify this robber who jumped over the counter and stole cigarettes at the Circle K at N. Monroe Street and Cole Road June 6. Provided photo

The Circle K suspect vehicle appears to be this white four door, Ford Explorer. The driver’s side rear wheel rim appears to be a black which is different from the other three wheels. Provided photo

Photos of the suspect wanted in the Circle K robbery in Monroe last week were released in hopes that the public can help identify the thief.

One image shows the suspect clutching his stolen cigarettes. It shows the robber to be a young white male wearing a face mask, a Los Angeles Kings ball cap and a Nike hooded shirt.

Another photo shows the possible getaway vehicle described as a white Ford Explorer with one tire different than the other three.

The Michigan State Police of the Monroe Post is investigating the incident that occurred at 2:40 a.m. June 6 at the Circle K, 1296 N. Monroe St., which is the sight of the former Kmart.

Troopers reported the suspect entered the Circle K and demanded the clerk on duty to give him all the money in the cash register. However, police said the clerk did not comply with the demand

At that point the suspect jumped behind the counter and stole numerous packs of Newport brand cigarettes. He then left the store through the front store and fled the scene in the Explorer.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build, and approximately 23 years of age.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Tpr. Martin of the Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Photos released of robber who jumped counter at Monroe's Circle K