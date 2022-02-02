Photos released of second car suspected in Winter Haven gun battle

WINTER HAVEN — The Polk County Sheriff's Office released photos of the second vehicle believed to be occupied by suspects in a shootout in traffic Sunday.

Officials with PCSO said the occupants inside the two vehicles began shooting at each other around 1 a.m. near Winter Haven along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the vicinity of Eleventh Street North East.

Photos of the second vehicle were captured by Winter Haven Hospital surveillance cameras as an unidentified man dropped off a shooting victim before driving away, according to police. The car described as a four door blue sedan with a sunroof is possibly a Lexus IS 250 sedan with a model year of between 2006 and 2013.

"People know who was in this blue sedan," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a prepared statement. "Please call Crime Stoppers and let us know who they are. You will be eligible for a cash reward and you will remain confidential. Help us hold those involved in this shooting accountable."

At a Sunday press conference, Judd said four people in a silver Toyota Camry were driving north on Buckeye Loop Road being followed by the dark sedan. He said the dark sedan pulled up next to the Camry as they turned west toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and exchanged gunshots.

At the conference, Judd said everyone in the Camry was shot and a 20-year-old occupant of the Camry died.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Photos released of second car suspected in Winter Haven shootout