Photos released of sedan involved in homicide of man panhandling in west Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect responsible for shooting a 57-year-old man at an Orange County intersection earlier this month.

The shooting took place at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road, OCSO said in a tweet.

The man, Robert Price, was panhandling at the corner when he was shot by someone driving by in a black sedan.

The sedan then fled from the scene.

Price later died from his injuries.

On Sunday, OCSO released a video of the sedan fleeing the scene, but deputies are still searching for leads on the case. OCSO is encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Line at 800-423-8477.

