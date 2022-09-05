Photos released of suspect in murder of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German as police say killer stalked area

New photos have been released of a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of an investigative journalist in Las Vegas, as police reveal that the killer prowled the area before carrying out the “senseless” murder.

Jeff German, 69, was found dead outside his home near Vegas Drive and Tenaya Way on Saturday morning.

Mr German, who was well-known for exposing organised crime and corruption in Sin City during his media career, had suffered fatal stab wounds and was dead several hours before he was found.

Two days on, no arrests have been made, no suspects named and it remains unclear if the attack was targeted or random.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared the first known images of the suspect.

The two photos show an individual walking along a sidewalk dressed in an orange, long-sleeved construction shirt and a big, wide-brimmed sun hat, which largely hides the individual’s face.

The suspect is also wearing blue jeans, white sneakers and dark gloves and appears to be carrying a dark-coloured duffle-style bag on a strap over their shoulder.

Police said the bizarrely-dressed suspect appeared to be stalking the area prior to the brutal slaying of the longtime reporter.

“At this time, it appears the suspect was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred,” police said in a statement.

Police released these photos of the suspect wanted in connection to Jeff German’s murder (LVMPD)

Investigators are urging residents in the nearby area to check surveillance cameras around their homes and businesses to see if they picked up any sightings of the person in the images.

Officials are especially asking those in the area of Vegas Drive and Rock Springs Drive to check footage captured between the hours of 8am and 1pm on Friday.

“We take this case very seriously and our investigators have been working non-stop to identify and apprehend the suspect,” Captain Dori Koren said in a statement.

“We enacted our Major Case Protocol immediately following our initial response and are using all LVMPD resources to maximize the progress of this investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD’s homicide section at 702-828-3521or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555