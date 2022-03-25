Photos released of suspect’s vehicle connected to driver shot, killed after crashing into a pole

Memphis Police released new information on the driver being killed after hitting a pole in February.

MPD responded to a scene of a crash in the 3000 block of Getwell Road, where a motorist struck a pole.

Police said the driver was shot, prior to hitting the pole.

Upon further investigation, officers found that the driver had been shot prior to the crash. This will be an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 25, 2022

Offices are on the scene of a crash in the 3000 block of Getwell, where a motorist has struck a pole. The driver has been pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 25, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a white Chevy Malibu that struck a pole and was upside down.

As aid was being given to the driver, paramedics discovered that the driver of the vehicle had been shot several times, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Surveillance video in the area showed a black Mercedes-Benz pull up and waiting on the victim to turn onto Getwell.

The black Mercedes followed the victim seconds before the shooting occurred, police said.

Homicide investigators need someone to come forward with information to help solve the murder of Jeremiah Taylor.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: