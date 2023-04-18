Photos released of suspect wanted in Biloxi Black spring break shooting that injured 5

The Biloxi Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in the shooting of a police officer and four civilians during Black spring break.

The shootings happened in the 2400 block of Beach Boulevard near Surf Style on Sunday, April 16, at around 5:33 p.m.

The Biloxi police officer who was shot and injured was among other officers from different agencies responding to the action that also prompted crowds in the area of gunfire to run for safety. A video shows members of law enforcement helping the injured officer get to an ambulance.

The officer sustained injuries to his arm and was treated at an area hospital. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said Tuesday that the officer is recovering but may not be able to handle a gun again due to nerve damage.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt, printed shorts and a black hood. He was also seen carrying a backpack.

The shooting has promoted Biloxi City Council to determine if restrictions should be put in place on the weekend that brings tens of thousands of people to the Mississippi Coast.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shootings should contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641,

Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Sun Herald reporters Margaret Baker and Mary Perez contributed to this report.