Photos released of two suspects wanted in East Harlem gang slay

Surveillance images of two suspects being sought for a gang-related slaying in East Harlem were released by the NYPD Thursday.

John Dubois, 25, was shot in the head four times about 10:15 p.m. Jan. 13 in front of an E. 102nd St. building that is part of NYCHA’s Carver Houses. He died at the scene.

The victim had just left an apartment near where he was shot. Dubois lived in Brooklyn but police say he was a member of a Bronx gang, the Mott Haven Gunnaz.

The shooting occurred right outside a 14-year-old girl’s window.

“Me and my mom heard it,” said the teen, who did not wish to be identified. “My mom came into my room, opened the window and saw his body just lying on the ground and we saw police officers around.”

The shooting left the girl shaken.

“I never expected something like to happen this close,” she said. “That’s just really scary.”

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.