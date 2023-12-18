Photos: Remembering UNC basketball great Eric Montross, who has died of cancer

Eric Montross died Sunday, Dec. 17, at the age of 52, leaving behind a long career with UNC basketball and the NBA.

He played for head coach Dean Smith from 1990 to 1994, playing for the team that won the national championship in 1993.

He played for the Boston Celtics for nine seasons as a first-round draft pick and returned to Chapel Hill to be an analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network for 18 seasons.

Here are photos from his career.

UNC’s Eric Montross shoots over Michigan’s Chris Weber during the 1993 National Championship game in New Orleans. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

UNC’s Hubert Davis, right, is consoled by teammate Eric Montross after the Tarheels were defeated by the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament at the Hoosier Dome March 30, 1991. Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

2/03/94 1B BOB LEVERONE/Staff CENTER STAGE: North Carolina center Eric Montross (right) and Duke counterpart Cherokee Parks (pictured here from last season) figure to be key factors in tonight’s matchup of Nos. 1 and 2 at Chapel Hill. Bob Leverone/File photo

Virginia’s Harold Deane is surrounded by North Carolina’s Eric Montross (left) and Harold Deane during the ACC tournament championship game on Sunday. The Tar Heels beat the Cavs 73-66 and earned a No.1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Christopher Record/File photo

UNC center Erik Montross pleads his case with referee Lenny Wirtz in a 1994 ACC Tournament game. Gary O'Brien/File photo

Former North Carolina center Eric Montross (center, left) prepares to broadcast with Woody Durham (center, right) prior to the start of the North Carolina-Florida State ACC tournament quarterfinal game at St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa DAVID T. FOSTER III/File photo

Former Tar Heel Eric Montross plays during the Celebration of a Century on February 12, 2010, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.. ROBERT WILLETT -robert.willett@newsobserver.com Robert Willett/ROBERT WILLETT-rwillett@newsobse