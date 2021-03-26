Photos reveal Biden’s secret press conference cheat sheets

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;US president Joe Biden&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

US president Joe Biden

(AP)

A “cheat sheet” used by US president Joe Biden appears to show the names of journalists at his press conference.

Mr Biden was photographed with the so-called “cheat sheets” on Thursday, as he took part in the first press conference of his presidency, as reported by the New York Post.

It appears to show the pictures and names of 25 journalists who were allowed into the East Room of the White House for the hour-long event, and their outlets.

The faces of a select few were circled, in apparent reference to those he would take questions from, and in what numerical order.

Critics of the president suggested that the “cheat sheets” were proof that Mr Biden was incapable of being president.

Read more:

Stella Parton, the country singer and sister of Dolly Parton, wrote on Twitter that having notes was "professional and shows true leadership", in defence of the president.

Mr Biden took questions from 10 journalists during the event, with the exception of Fox News — an outlet supportive of Donald Trump, the former president, and claims of election fraud.

Mr Trump infamously used his first press conference to berate the press and so-called “fake news,” and claimed that he was “the least racist” and “least antisemitic person” when asked about crime.

Mr Biden on Thursday announced that he will travel to Pittsburgh next week to announce details of a million-dollar plan for rebuilding infrastructure.

In another image from the event, Mr Biden was seen with “cheat sheets”, or a factual information card, on the state of the country’s infrastructure.

“The United States now ranks 13th globally in infrastructure quality — down from 5th place in 2002" and "China spends 3 times more on infrastructure than the US”, were two of the bullet points on the card.

Mr Biden went on to call for China and Russia to “play by the international rules”, while Republican efforts to restrict voting rights were worse than “Jim Crow” laws of racial segregation in the civil war.

