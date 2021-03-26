Photos reveal Biden’s secret press conference cheat sheets

Best Life

Kansas City barbecue. Maine lobster rolls. Key Lime pie made with fresh Florida citrus. A mountain of crispy fried beignets in Louisiana. Food is a way of life, and every state has its own signature dishes to be proud of. But while residents might argue over why their local flavors are the best, we can’t help but ponder the opposite: Which state has the worst food in America?To find out, we at Best Life first measured three factors: the appeal and diversity of the restaurant scene; the sustainability and popularity of locally grown produce and meat; and the ease of accessing healthy, affordable food. For the first metric, we turned to travel experts Far and Wide, which ranked each state based on the quality, diversity, and appeal of local restaurants. Then, for the latter two metrics, we factored in Strolling of the Heifer’s most recent Locavore Index, which uses several stats to rank all 50 states based on their level of commitment to producing healthy, local food.Finally, we used the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on adult obesity prevalence in each state. Obesity is often linked to wealth inequality and food insecurity, so a higher obesity rate means healthy food is less accessible or affordable. (The CDC did not have this data for New Jersey, so we used America's Health Rankings as the source in that one instance.) We then gave each metric a weighted value before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each state scored on our 100-point scale Food Fail Index.Our results showed that food—as analyzed using the metrics outlined above—tended to be worse in certain parts of the South. Of the 10 states with the worst food, six were in the South, with three in the Midwest and one in the West. Interestingly enough, states known for their agricultural production didn’t necessarily rank as having good food. The states with the best food, on the other hand, tended to come from East and West Coast. Read on to find out where the worst food in America is, and how your state's cuisine ranks. And for more on another place that's known for its bad eating experiences, This Is the Most Hated Fast Food Chain in America. 50 California Restaurant rank: 1Local food and produce rank: 2Adult residents who are obese: 26.2 percentFood Fail Index Score: 0.00 49 Hawaii Restaurant rank: 12Local food and produce rank: 3Adult residents who are obese: 25.0 percentFood Fail Index Score: 7.05 48 Washington Restaurant rank: 9Local food and produce rank: 4Adult residents who are obese: 28.3 percentFood Fail Index Score: 13.46 47 Oregon Restaurant rank: 7Local food and produce rank: 6Adult residents who are obese: 29.0 percentFood Fail Index Score: 15.18 46 New York Restaurant rank: 2Local food and produce rank: 18Adult residents who are obese: 27.1 percentFood Fail Index Score: 16.35 45 New Jersey Restaurant rank: 8Local food and produce rank:23Adult residents who are obese: 25.6 percentFood Fail Index Score: 21.83 44 Vermont Restaurant rank: 28Local food and produce rank: 1Adult residents who are obese: 26.6 percentFood Fail Index Score: 22.62 43 Maine Restaurant rank: 10Local food and produce rank: 5Adult residents who are obese: 31.7 percentFood Fail Index Score: 23.45 42 Colorado Restaurant rank: 21Local food and produce rank: 24Adult residents who are obese: 23.8 percentFood Fail Index Score: 29.08And for the one soft drink that Americans tend to avoid, This Is the Most Unpopular Soda in America, According to Data 41 Massachusetts Restaurant rank: 20Local food and produce rank: 22Adult residents who are obese: 25.2 percentFood Fail Index Score: 30.01 40 Pennsylvania Restaurant rank: 11Local food and produce rank: 11Adult residents who are obese: 33.2 percentFood Fail Index Score: 32.94 39 Connecticut Restaurant rank: 16Local food and produce rank: 27Adult residents who are obese: 29.1 percentFood Fail Index Score: 40.39 38 Illinois Restaurant rank: 5Local food and produce rank: 34Adult residents who are obese: 31.6 percentFood Fail Index Score: 43.18 37 Wisconsin Restaurant rank: 18Local food and produce rank: 14Adult residents who are obese: 26.2 percentFood Fail Index Score: 43.71 36 Minnesota Restaurant rank: 19Local food and produce rank: 26Adult residents who are obese: 30.1 percentFood Fail Index Score: 44.50 35 Idaho Restaurant rank: 40Local food and produce rank: 7Adult residents who are obese: 29.5 percentFood Fail Index Score: 44.69 34 North Carolina Restaurant rank: 13Local food and produce rank: 21Adult residents who are obese: 34.0 percentFood Fail Index Score: 44.89 33 Michigan Restaurant rank: 17Local food and produce rank: 12Adult residents who are obese: 36.0 percentFood Fail Index Score: 45.62 32 Maryland Restaurant rank: 15Local food and produce rank: 25Adult residents who are obese: 32.3 percentFood Fail Index Score: 45.72 31 New Mexico Restaurant rank: 34Local food and produce rank: 8Adult residents who are obese: 31.7 percentFood Fail Index Score: 45.92And for the another travel tip that will come in handy next time you are on the road, This Is the Most Unpopular Hotel Chain in America, According to Data 30 Arizona Restaurant rank: 35Local food and produce rank: 10Adult residents who are obese: 31.4 percentFood Fail Index Score: 47.68 29 Wyoming Restaurant rank: 41Local food and produce rank: 9Adult residents who are obese: 29.7 percentFood Fail Index Score: 47.68 28 Georgia Restaurant rank: 24Local food and produce rank:19Adult residents who are obese: 33.1 percentFood Fail Index Score: 50.18 27 Virginia Restaurant rank: 30Local food and produce rank: 20Adult residents who are obese: 31.9 percentFood Fail Index Score: 50.18 26 Texas Restaurant rank: 4Local food and produce rank: 42Adult residents who are obese: 34.0 percentFood Fail Index Score: 54.88And for more exclusive rankings sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 25 Delaware Restaurant rank: 32Local food and produce rank: 13Adult residents who are obese: 34.4 percentFood Fail Index Score: 55.02 24 New Hampshire Restaurant rank: 37Local food and produce rank:16Adult residents who are obese: 31.8 percentFood Fail Index Score: 55.32 23 Utah Restaurant rank: 47Local food and produce rank: 15Adult residents who are obese: 29.2 percentFood Fail Index Score: 56.44 22 Montana Restaurant rank: 38Local food and produce rank: 28Adult residents who are obese: 28.3 percentFood Fail Index Score: 57.57 21 South Carolina Restaurant rank: 14Local food and produce rank: 32Adult residents who are obese: 35.4 percentFood Fail Index Score: 58.30 20 Louisiana Restaurant rank: 3Local food and produce rank: 44Adult residents who are obese: 35.9 percentFood Fail Index Score: 60.36 19 Rhode Island Restaurant rank: 33Local food and produce rank: 33Adult residents who are obese: 30.0 percentFood Fail Index Score: 61.73 18 Tennessee Restaurant rank: 6Local food and produce rank: 41Adult residents who are obese: 36.5 percentFood Fail Index Score: 61.83 17 Florida Restaurant rank: 46Local food and produce rank: 31Adult residents who are obese: 27.0 percentFood Fail Index Score: 63.54 16 Missouri Restaurant rank: 22Local food and produce rank: 35Adult residents who are obese: 34.8 percentFood Fail Index Score: 65.99 15 Indiana Restaurant rank: 27Local food and produce rank: 29Adult residents who are obese: 35.3 percentFood Fail Index Score: 66.38And for the most perilous places in the country, This Is the Most Dangerous State in America. 14 Ohio Restaurant rank: 29Local food and produce rank: 30Adult residents who are obese: 34.8 percentFood Fail Index Score: 67.65 13 North Dakota Restaurant rank:49Local food and produce rank: 17Adult residents who are obese: 34.8 percentFood Fail Index Score: 73.48 12 Kentucky Restaurant rank: 23Local food and produce rank: 40Adult residents who are obese: 36.5 percentFood Fail Index Score: 75.14 11 Nevada Restaurant rank: 39Local food and produce rank: 47Adult residents who are obese: 30.6 percentFood Fail Index Score: 79.84 10 Alaska Restaurant rank: 50Local food and produce rank: 38Adult residents who are obese: 30.5 percentFood Fail Index Score: 81.26 9 Iowa Restaurant rank: 42Local food and produce rank: 36Adult residents who are obese: 33.9 percentFood Fail Index Score: 81.26 8 Arkansas Restaurant rank: 31Local food and produce rank: 39Adult residents who are obese: 37.4 percentFood Fail Index Score: 83.17 7 Alabama Restaurant rank: 25Local food and produce rank: 50Adult residents who are obese: 36.1 percentFood Fail Index Score: 84.15 6 South Dakota Restaurant rank: 48Local food and produce rank: 37Adult residents who are obese: 33.0 percentFood Fail Index Score: 84.88 5 Nebraska Restaurant rank: 45Local food and produce rank: 43Adult residents who are obese: 34.1 percentFood Fail Index Score: 90.07 4 Mississippi Restaurant rank: 26Local food and produce rank: 45Adult residents who are obese: 40.8 percentFood Fail Index Score: 92.32 3 Kansas Restaurant rank: 44Local food and produce rank: 48Adult residents who are obese: 35.2 percentFood Fail Index Score: 96.09 2 West Virginia Restaurant rank: 36Local food and produce rank: 46Adult residents who are obese: 39.7 percentFood Fail Index Score: 98.79 1 Oklahoma Restaurant rank: 43Local food and produce rank: 49Adult residents who are obese: 36.8 percentFood Fail Index Score: 100.00And for the place that's filled with unhealthy amounts of rage, check out This Is the Angriest State in America.