Before and after photos reveal the horror of California's Caldor fire near Lake Tahoe

The Caldor Fire tearing through northern California has forced evacuations of one of the state's most popular resort areas. Much of idyllic lake town South Lake Tahoe is under an evacuation order and a red flag warning is in effect across the Northern Sierra region.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze for two weeks, and Gov. Gavin Newsom was forced to declare a state of emergency in El Dorado County earlier this month. The fire has burned over 276 square miles, destroyed more than 470 homes and injured at least five people, but is only about 15% contained.

Conditions on the ground have worsened since Sunday. Crews face low humidity and gusty winds as the fire races east and threatens to reach Lake Tahoe, but the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection expects full containment by Sept. 8.

In the wake of the blaze, before and after photos reveal charred buildings in abandoned communities and blackened forests beneath a smoke-filled sky.

Two views from my favorite spot on Echo Summit. I just evacuated from the #Caldorfire. Jul 7 v Aug 26, 2021. Despite its beauty, the 1st photo doesn’t escape the pyrocene era CA is experiencing-the #Beckwourthcomplex plume is on the horizon. #tahoe #firewx pic.twitter.com/NIb6OCzBmz — Craig Veramay (@CraigVeramay) August 27, 2021

Flames surround the Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, California on August 30, 2021.

Flames surround a chair lift at Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, a skiing area, during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, Calif., on Aug. 29, 2021.

6am view from Strawberry CA on Hwy 50, viewing WSW to fire on S side of river aprox at milestone 40 #CaldorFire pic.twitter.com/HVFKSSr56w — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) August 28, 2021

#CaldorFire This How Lake Tahoe looked like earlier this year in 2021, and how it looks right now…. pic.twitter.com/lbdMdGBslj — DanielFireCopter (@DanielFireTruck) August 30, 2021

