Photos Reveal Ivana Trump's Final Resting Place At Bedminster Golf Course

The New York Post has published photos of Ivana Trump’s burial site at her former husband’s Trump National Golf Course in New Jersey.

The plot, near the first green at Donald Trump’s course in Bedminster, is currently bare ground marked with a granite plaque with her name, her birthdate and death date. A spray of white flowers lies at the head.

The New York Times reported the day of her funeral a week ago that the ground had been consecrated so that she could have a traditional Catholic burial.

The mother of Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. died July 14 at the age of 73 in her Manhattan home. Her death was due to a fall down the stairs, which was ruled accidental by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Her grave is not too far from the main clubhouse, in a place golfers would not typically see, the newspaper reported. It’s situated at the back side of the first tee, according to the Post.

A source explained to the Post: “They have a private grassy area. It’s just a very discreet piece of granite engraved with her name.”

In 2017, The Trump Organization filed plans to build twin graveyards at the course, The Washington Post reported. The smaller one would include 10 plots overlooking the first tee, intended to be for Trump and his family.

“Mr. Trump . . . specifically chose this property for his final resting place as it is his favorite property,” his company wrote.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

