Before-and-after photos reveal how landmarks have been ravaged by fires, floods, and melting ice over the last decade

Many famous landmarks and iconic natural wonders have been flooded, scorched, or eroded by extreme weather in the last decade.

In the US, the Statue of Liberty and Glacier National Park have both been affected by climate-related disasters.

In some cases, the damage is irreversible.

The effects of climate change have become increasingly visible and pronounced in the last decade. Wildfire season is getting longer as rising temperatures dry out soil and vegetation. The oceans are also heating up, which leads to more intense hurricanes and sea-level rise.

In the future, few places will be immune to these climate threats. Certain areas have already witnessed considerable damage.

In the last 10 years, several famous landmarks have been flooded, scorched, and eroded by climate-related disasters. Take a look at how they fared before and after.

The Statue of Liberty rests on a 154-foot-tall pedestal, but it's not entirely safe from flooding.

The statue sits in the middle of the New York Harbor on a land mass called Liberty Island.







Hurricane Sandy caused significant damage to Liberty Island's pier, railings, and infrastructure.

Before Hurricane Sandy struck in 2012, the statue had only sustained damage from one other event: a munitions explosion during World War I.

Lady Liberty managed to avoid damage from the storm due to her height, but the hurricane flooded around 75% of Liberty Island. By 2100, the average high tide could be 2 feet higher than the flood level caused by Hurricane Sandy, routinely placing the island underwater.







Skara Brae, a stone settlement in Scotland, is older than Stonehenge or the Egyptian Pyramids. It was rediscovered thanks to a storm, but another storm could destroy the site.